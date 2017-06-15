Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is Punishing T.I. For Bernice Burgos Romance; She Hired A ‘Hot As Hell’ Personal Trainer

Tiny is finally getting back at T.I.! She is furious about his relationship with Bernice Burgos, and she is getting back at him. She hired her very own and very hot personal trainer. Check out all the details!

Tiny is taking matters into her own hands when it comes to disapproval of T.I. and Bernice Burgos.

The reality star just hired herself an extremely attractive personal trainer to keep her in shape while maintaining T.I on his toes as well!

A source close to her knows more about all of this and the details have been shared with the public.

‘Tiny loves having the shoe on the other foot, now he knows how she felt when he was with Bernice. Tiny and all her friends think this man is hot as hell and T.I. knows it.’

With the neverending and tragic ups and downs of the former couple’s relationship, we are not at all surprised that Tiny is coming up with various ways to get back at T.I. and to make him jealous.

Her new trainer is the perfect way to do this, and the insider has more to say about it:

‘Tiny wants T.I. to feel the burn the way she did, she knows she’s hurting him. He’s been sending Tiny messages questioning her about this guy; he’s having a meltdown. This guy is exactly her type. His name’s Kory Phillips, and he owns a couple of gyms. He’s younger than T.I. and taller than him too. He’s got dreads and a six pack and lots of tattoos, he’s perfect.’

It sounds like T.I. got himself some competition in case he might be thinking of getting back together with Tiny!

Tiny, on the other hand, has been having quite a hard time with her pending divorce from the hip hop artist and also with Bernice Burgos in the mix as well.

There have also been some rumors regarding Tiny and T.I.’s reconciliation, but no matter what is going to happen, we sure hope that they can move on gracefully and choose the best outcome for their three children. They’re the ones that matter most in the end.