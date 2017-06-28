Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is Having Trouble Forgiving T.I. – Bernice Burgos Cheating Rumors Still Loom Large

After 17 years, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her husband, T.I., find it hard to split, but a reconciliation after the Bernice Burgos cheating scandal is not that simple.

According to the latest rumors, Tiny has taken the rapper back.

The pair, who has been married for almost seven years, decided to live under the same roof again with their children.

But, all has not been forgiven and forgotten – because Tiny finds it hard to move beyond the fact that her spouse found comfort in another woman’s arms.

The insider said: “Things are pretty good with them right now. They are not officially back together since he is still on tour, but they are headed in that direction.”

The same family friend went on to say that in their almost two-decade romance, T.I. has hurt Tiny numerous times with his “wandering eye, and his desire for what is forbidden.”

#PressPlay: Why #Tiny playing with #TI like that? 😂 #DaddyDuties #MommyDuties A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

The petite diva is said to be happy that T.I. has finally closed the Burgos chapter but has yet to figure out how to accept his numerous apologies and move on with their marriage.

A source close to the Xscape singer explained: “The ball is in Tiny’s court. It is a question of whether she can truly forgive him and trust him again. Right now she is not sure if she can do that. That being said, they have a family together, and they will always be family. The fact that they have these little squabbles is not a bad thing, it is totally normal for them and not a bad sign at all.”

In early June, the mother of four spoke to a well-known blogger and revealed that she was indeed in a good place with the popular rapper.

She stated at the time: “We are back talking now and that was really a mistake. I do not know how that started happening. [Tip] always does that, he finds a way to get a call, and then we start talking again. Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off. We have been together a long time, and there is a lot of love there.”

Some fans are hoping that the power couple will save their marriage and renew their vows this summer.

However, with the stars of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” you never know what is next.

Earlier this week, they were feuding on social media over a video of baby Heiress.

The rapper said: “Will you cove[r] my baby up & put some clothes on her please?!?!?”

Tiny hit back: “She is a baby…none of her bottom half of her body is showing & she does not have [s***] to show on top. Spare me with the extra-ness it’s unnecessary.”

Advertisement

Do you think they will save their romance?