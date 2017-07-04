Tameka “Tiny” Harris Hurts T.I.’s Confidence With Her Criticism – He Might Go Back To Bernice Burgos

It appears that T.I. has had it with Tameka “Tiny” Harris always criticizing him – his solution is to run back to Bernice Burgos.

Well, here goes the hope of the popular couple reconciling.

In mid-June, an adorable video surfaced where T.I. was seen lying in bed and goofing around with his children.

Tiny dropped by and kissed her husband before having a silly exchange.

Fans were confident that the entertainers had managed to work things out after the cheating allegations. They were wrong.

Once more, Tiny and the father of her children are throwing shade at each other on social media and are bickering over parental skills.

The Xscape diva has thrown in the rapper’s face that he has become an absent father.

The mother of four is said to be fed up with the fact that T.I. is constantly on tour and hanging with other women instead of playing the most important role of his life – being a father.

A family friend spoke to a popular entertainment website and said the pair recently had a huge fight where T.I. walked out.

The spy said: “She was getting on him about being out too much and not helping enough at home and he snapped and walked out.He does not feel appreciated by Tiny at all. He feels like he provides their life and she cannot appreciate that. Instead, she just focuses on his faults. He cannot take her constant criticism. Every time things seem to be going good their relationship implodes.”

The tipster went on to reveal that Tiny does not really see T.I. as a bad parent but is frustrated with his wandering eye and is, therefore, throwing the kitchen sink at him.

The source told the publication: “Tiny just can’t get over all the hurting that T.I. has done.”

T.I. is furious at Tiny, and his old demons have come calling him to go back to Burgos, who was proud of him and never questioned his decisions.

The source revealed: “None of their friends would be shocked if he found a new side chick after this last fight.”

The Instagram model and video vixen might have to fight for the artist’s heart because there is a woman in Miami, Florida very interested.

The insider revealed: “He has girls throwing themselves at him all the time, so it is not hard to imagine. Tiny is convinced he has someone new on the DL in Miami. She does not trust him.”

Do you think T.I. and Tiny will stop insulting each other, maybe go through counseling and find the love they once had?