Home » Entertainment

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Flaunts Curves In Stunning Swimwear With Zonnique Pullins – Is The Video For T.I.?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/10/2017
Tameka Tiny Harris BikiniCredit: Instagram

Tameka “Tiny” Harris flaunts her curves in a swimsuit that will tempt T.I. to run back to her arms.

Tiny is going through marital woes with her husband of almost seven years.

One day, they are kissing and making up, the next, they are bickering over baby Heiress and T.I.’s alleged affair with Bernice Burgos.

Over the weekend, the Xscape singer tried to forget the drama by taking her family to Great Wolf Lodge.

Tiny opted to wear a stunning leopard print swimsuit to the water park.

The one piece featured a deep plunging neckline that revealed lots of cleavage.

Tiny was accompanied by daughter, Zonnique Pullins, who dazzled in a khaki bikini.

In the caption, the mother of four revealed that she is celebrating her birthday in advance.

She also said she had a blast in the pool with her family.

The petite star wrote: “Took a little time to bring my family to Great Wolf Lodge. We had a good time now it is time to celebrate me & all my other CancerGang #714.”

Fans complimented Tiny on her figure and her swimwear.

According to few commenters, T.I., who has been all over social media lecturing Rob Kardashian, should drop in his wife’s post and tell her how amazing she looks.

Supporters of the power couple should remain hopeful because they always had a tumultuous romance.

A source close to the pair said they cannot live with or without each other.

The insider said: “When it comes to T.I. and Tiny, it is a case of can’t live with each other, can’t live without each other. They do truly love each other, but there is something really toxic about their relationship. They have this really bad dynamic, which results in them constantly trying to score points off each other, butting heads over the tiniest thing, and always trying to get one over on the other.”

The family friend went on to say before their wedding anniversary they will work things out.

The spy said: “At this point, I think it is highly unlikely they will ever be able to change the dynamic, and so they remain in this crazy relationship purgatory.”

The person added: “Making up, breaking up, over and over. Neither of them is able to move on and start a life with someone else — they remain locked together for better or for worse. Right now the divorce is still on. Both of them know they cannot carry on like this, that their relationship is unhealthy, but at the same time they cannot imagine life without each other.”

What are your thoughts on Tiny’s stunning swimsuit?

3 Comments

kehlaniluv
07/11/2017 at 12:56 am
Reply

I think they make a great couple,,,although there has always been something about T.I. I haven’t been able to put my finger on ??? it also appears to me that Tiny may be a bit more into him than he is into her and he knows that and uses it to his advantage,,,nonetheless I wish her well,,,I think she is going to allow herself to continue getting hurt by him until she figures that out,,,maybe she has and just doesn’t care ???


Tina
07/11/2017 at 12:42 am
Reply

Well when you open the marriage bed to others, of course they will continue to have problems no respect or loyalty, she has agreed to a situation she is tired of and now she wants TI just for herself and it probably has never been that way. In interviews she’s given it’s clear she knows she shared him.and as long as the other women hush and stay in their so called place then no problem, but when they speak up like Bernice or leak three some information like Black Chyna then it’s a problem. This kind of guy will never be loyal, he may have feelings for her of course they have kids but they won’t make him a one man woman.


Crystal Malveaux
07/10/2017 at 10:23 pm
Reply

TI and Tiny need to realize the beauty and importance of staying together and I don’t mean for the kids. They absolutely love each other and it shows… praying for a speedy recovery of the marriage as well as peace for all involved


