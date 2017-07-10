Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Flaunts Curves In Stunning Swimwear With Zonnique Pullins – Is The Video For T.I.?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris flaunts her curves in a swimsuit that will tempt T.I. to run back to her arms.

Tiny is going through marital woes with her husband of almost seven years.

One day, they are kissing and making up, the next, they are bickering over baby Heiress and T.I.’s alleged affair with Bernice Burgos.

Over the weekend, the Xscape singer tried to forget the drama by taking her family to Great Wolf Lodge.

Tiny opted to wear a stunning leopard print swimsuit to the water park.

The one piece featured a deep plunging neckline that revealed lots of cleavage.

Tiny was accompanied by daughter, Zonnique Pullins, who dazzled in a khaki bikini.

In the caption, the mother of four revealed that she is celebrating her birthday in advance.

She also said she had a blast in the pool with her family.

The petite star wrote: “Took a little time to bring my family to Great Wolf Lodge. We had a good time now it is time to celebrate me & all my other CancerGang #714.”

Fans complimented Tiny on her figure and her swimwear.

According to few commenters, T.I., who has been all over social media lecturing Rob Kardashian, should drop in his wife post and tell her how amazing she looks.

Supporters of the power couple should remain hopeful because they always had a tumultuous romance.

Took a little time to bring my family to Great Wolf Lodge. We had a good time now it's time to celebrate me & all my other ♋️♋️♋️ #CancerGang #714 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

A source close to the pair said they cannot live with or without each other.

The insider said: “When it comes to T.I. and Tiny, it is a case of can’t live with each other, can’t live without each other. They do truly love each other, but there is something really toxic about their relationship. They have this really bad dynamic, which results in them constantly trying to score points off each other, butting heads over the tiniest thing, and always trying to get one over on the other.”

The family friend went on to say before their wedding anniversary they will work things out.

The spy said: “At this point, I think it is highly unlikely they will ever be able to change the dynamic, and so they remain in this crazy relationship purgatory.”

The person added: “Making up, breaking up, over and over. Neither of them is able to move on and start a life with someone else — they remain locked together for better or for worse. Right now the divorce is still on. Both of them know they cannot carry on like this, that their relationship is unhealthy, but at the same time they cannot imagine life without each other.”

What are your thoughts on Tiny’s stunning swimsuit?