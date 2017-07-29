Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Flaunts Beach Body In Stunning Bikini – Are Bahamas Vacation Photos Enough To Seduce T.I.?

Dangerous curves ahead is the caption Tameka “Tiny” Harris should have used for the stunning bikini pictures that she posted on social media.

A few hours ago, the petite singer took to Instagram where she shared a series of photos from her lavish vacation in the Bahamas.

The snaps are sizzling hot, and many are wondering, is Tiny showing her estranged husband, T.I., what he is missing?

The photos feature Tiny in a brown, white and black snake skin bikini.

The mother of four is standing in a beautiful blue ocean as she flaunts her flat stomach and fit legs.

Zonnique Pullins and Hereiss Harris’ mom is sporting long blonde and brown braids and perfect makeup.

The Xscape singer captioned the photos: “Just a lil recap of my vacation in the Bahamas…”

Her fans rushed to comment on the viral pictures.

One person complimented her on her makeup and wrote: “Your makeup has been flawless!!!! Stick with whoever that artist is!!!!!!!”

Another commenter told Tiny how good she looks with this sweet message that read: “Tiny you go girl looking beautiful baby girl.”

While the last one said, she will keep her in her prayers.

The person wrote: “Slay Tiny Slay.I love you & T.I I pray you guys get back together…”

While the pictures show a happy and serene Tiny, a source said deep inside, she is boiling with anger and frustration because of T.I. and Bernice Burgos.

A family friend spoke to a well-known publication and said that Tiny has tried in vain for the past six months to save her marriage.

The person stated: “T.I. is just not mentally, emotionally and physically ready to be in a fully-committed marriage. He loves Tiny, they have so much history and there sex life is still on point. But T.I. just can’t give her the support she needs anymore.”

The insider revealed: “He is focused on himself and his kids and yeah he likes hooking up with Tiny, but he cannot be her husband. She wants more from him than he is willing to give. He is also interested in other women. He is just not the man she wants him to be. It is sad because everyone thinks Tip is about to break Tiny’s heart again.”

Just a lil recap of my vacation in the Bahamas… 👑♋️💦💋 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

The pal went on to explain that while she still sees Burgos as an enemy for sleeping with her spouse, she is not losing any sleep over her crazy radio interviews anymore.

The friend added: “Tiny has not even bothered listening to Bernice’s interview on “The Breakfast Club” — but all her friends have, and they are going in on her.”

The source continued by: “Tiny’s happy with the way this is playing out. She is finally getting the last laugh. Of course, that does not mean she does not see Bernice as a threat anymore. Tiny is going to keep a close eye on Tip to make sure she stays gone.”

