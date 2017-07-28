FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
rihanna t.i. blac chyna nene leakes Elizabeth Olsen bill cosby chelsea houska James Jimmy Mack McNair Tyra Banks kate middleton kandi burruss tameka cottle bernice burgos Kirk Frost amber rose lamar odom blake shelton mackenzie standifer tyga kailyn lowry kris jenner matt lauer steve harvey
Home » Entertainment

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Fires Hot Trainer Kory Phillips To Appease Jealous T.I.

Mel Walker Posted On 07/28/2017
0
1.7K Views
0


Tameka 'Tiny' Harris Fires Trainer Over T.I. JealousyInstagram

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is trying very hard to save her marriage, and she is willing to go the extra mile to make her estranged husband, T.I., happy.

According to reports, the “No Mediocre” rapper was a bit jealous of the time the Xscape singer was spending with her her trainer, Kory Phillips, so she dumped him.

This development comes a few days after it was revealed that the ATL actor offered that they enter an open marriage as a way to save their 17-year relationship.

The man, who was featured on R. Kelly’s hit song, “I am A Flirt (Remix),” in 2007, is said to be against monogamy at this point of his life.

His sentiment about marriage does not square with his rumored jealousy over the closeness Tiny shared with her hot trainer.

My crew😍#FamilyFirst #FamilyHustle #HarrisFamilyVacation #AtlantisBahamas 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

An insider with direct knowledge of the situation told a popular celebrity news website: “Tiny has stopped working out with Kory. T.I. was not one bit happy about that situation. [T.I.] hates the idea of Tiny paying some guy to stare at her body. [He’s] not cool with him at all. Tiny is a grown woman, and she can do what she wants, but right now, she wants to keep Tip happy. So she hit pause on her trainer.”

The source added that she is playing a dangerous game with the two men because she has not cut all ties with Phillips. She is using him as a backup option.

The chatty friend added: “She did not officially quit or anything. She does not want to burn any bridges with [Kory]. She likes having him as an option. If Tip pisses her off, she will be right back to working out with Kory.”

The mother of four has found the ideal replacement in the meantime, T.I., who has been acting as her gym partner because she is determined to look her best for him.

The insider concluded: “She still wants to keep her body on point. She even worked out during her birthday trip and when she was in the Bahamas. T.I. made a big point of going to the gym with her, acting like her trainer.”

Advertisement

Those two keep their fans on their toes with the different twists in their marriage.

Post Views: 1,653

Read more about t.i. tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Share Family Vacation Photos Amid Open Marriage Rumors
07/28/2017
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Wants Bernice Burgos To Stop Talking About T.I. After Viral ‘The Breakfast Club’ Interview
07/27/2017
Bernice Burgos Says There Was No Affair Between Her And TI: ‘It Was Business’
07/27/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *