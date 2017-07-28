Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Fires Hot Trainer Kory Phillips To Appease Jealous T.I.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is trying very hard to save her marriage, and she is willing to go the extra mile to make her estranged husband, T.I., happy.

According to reports, the “No Mediocre” rapper was a bit jealous of the time the Xscape singer was spending with her her trainer, Kory Phillips, so she dumped him.

This development comes a few days after it was revealed that the ATL actor offered that they enter an open marriage as a way to save their 17-year relationship.

The man, who was featured on R. Kelly’s hit song, “I am A Flirt (Remix),” in 2007, is said to be against monogamy at this point of his life.

His sentiment about marriage does not square with his rumored jealousy over the closeness Tiny shared with her hot trainer.

My crew😍#FamilyFirst #FamilyHustle #HarrisFamilyVacation #AtlantisBahamas 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

An insider with direct knowledge of the situation told a popular celebrity news website: “Tiny has stopped working out with Kory. T.I. was not one bit happy about that situation. [T.I.] hates the idea of Tiny paying some guy to stare at her body. [He’s] not cool with him at all. Tiny is a grown woman, and she can do what she wants, but right now, she wants to keep Tip happy. So she hit pause on her trainer.”

The source added that she is playing a dangerous game with the two men because she has not cut all ties with Phillips. She is using him as a backup option.

The chatty friend added: “She did not officially quit or anything. She does not want to burn any bridges with [Kory]. She likes having him as an option. If Tip pisses her off, she will be right back to working out with Kory.”

The mother of four has found the ideal replacement in the meantime, T.I., who has been acting as her gym partner because she is determined to look her best for him.

The insider concluded: “She still wants to keep her body on point. She even worked out during her birthday trip and when she was in the Bahamas. T.I. made a big point of going to the gym with her, acting like her trainer.”

Those two keep their fans on their toes with the different twists in their marriage.