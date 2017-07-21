Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Defends Daughter Zonnique Pullins After Troll Slams Her Video Amid Damian Swann Cheating Allegations

Mama bear Tameka “Tiny” Harris came out swinging after a hater bashed her daughter, Zonnique Pullins’ looks.

T.I.’s estranged wife is known for being very outspoken which is why it is probably not a good idea to attack one of her children.

A poor Internet troll learned the hard way not to get on Tiny’s bad side. Zonnique shared a brief video where she is using a popular app singing and enjoying life.

The former “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” star captioned the video: “real life mood.”

The clip went viral, and she received many positive comments on her hair, makeup, and music.

One person said: “Such a beautiful soul I love her. Look at the pretty brown eyes you had when you were younger!!!”

real life mood A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Another person revealed: “Your so beautiful, everything about you on point! Girl power keep your head up!”

However, one commenter went on a mini-rant on the fact that Tiny’s daughter dresses provocatively.

The person said: “U fake ya eyes dat sh*t ain’t cute! Sex sales but so does p*ssy! Please refrain from exposing yourself so young!”

Tiny came out swinging. The Xscape singer wrote: “Shut the f*ck up & get off her page with that nonsense. When u gone wake up & realize no one cares what u think…Period!!!”

Zonnique, who is focusing on her career, has decided to stay away from the drama and declined to reply to the troll.

This week, the young woman is making headlines for another reason.

Rumors have been swirling around that her romance with high school sweetheart, Damian Swann, of the New Orleans Saints, might be ending because he has been caught cheating.

According to The Shade Room: “Damian is cheating on Zonnique with a young lady from Houston, they’ve been seeing each other since Allstar Weekend in New Orleans this year and Damian has even flown her down to his home in Louisiana, there is a video where you can clearly see that he’s in the driver’s seat with the girl.”

Zonnique, who is featured on the new reality series, “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” recently revealed why she kept her romance with the athlete private.

She explained: “It can just be hard to become your own name. People see you and [they are] like ’Oh hey, T.I. and Tiny’s daughter! I do not like how attached people get to your relationship. If something happens in your relationship, they wanna know what happened; they wanna bring your old boo up… People just get too attached.”

Do you think Zonnique and Swann will stay together?