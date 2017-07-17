Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Dazzles In Black Swimsuit As She gets More Confident About Future With T.I.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is showing off her amazing beach body as she celebrates her birthday with T.I. in the Carribean.

Last night, Tiny jumped on social media where she unveiled a handful of bikini pictures.

The Xscape singer looked particularly great in a dazzling black bathing suit.

The one-piece featured fringes on the plunging neckline that showed off lots of cleavage.

The mother of four attempted to cover up a bit in a pair of barely-there shorts.

In one of the photos, Tiny is having fun poolside with a few female friends.

While in another, she is revealing her toned legs while standing on a pile of rocks.

She used the caption to say she was having the time of her life in Saint Lucia with her family and friends.

After months of fighting online and on their reality show, it appears that Tiny and T.I. have decided to save their romance.

What a great birthday I had here in St. Lucia at @LaderaResort having a little fun with this beautiful scenery #LaderaResort #LuxuryResort #LavishLiving 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

In the winter of 2016 after six years of marriage and spending 17 years together, Tiny filed for divorce.

The pair was battling rumors of infidelity and financial issues.

However, for Tiny’s birthday, T.I. flew to the island to be with her.

The rapper did not go empty handed; he showed up with flowers and fancy drinks.

He also took to Instagram where he shared a sweet note that read in part: “As a couple, we’ve experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money, in some of the most beautiful places in the world. We have 7 amazing kids who all have enough skills, smarts, talent and ability to take care of us in our old age…In my eyes, we did not break up; we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced.”

A source close to the couple came out to say they are getting along great in tropical paradise because they have promised each not to bring up the divorce.

The tipster said: “This is the happiest Tiny has been in months.Tiny thought she had lost T.I. for good, but out of nowhere he is coming back hard.”

The spy added: “They agreed not to talk about the divorce while they are in St. Lucia because it only leads to fighting, but as far as Tiny is concerned, their marriage is back on track.”

Tiny is confident that she and her “Big Daddy” will fly back to Atlanta and tear up the divorce papers and move back in together.

She is even dreaming about renewing her vows this summer.