Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Cried After Hearing New Jay Z Album – Cheating Song Reminded Her Of Situation With T.I.

T.I. and his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, have gone through a lot in the past few months.

The couple dealt with rumors of all kinds and was rocked by cheating allegations involving model and video vixen Bernice Burgos and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The Xscape singer filed for divorce in December after six years of marriage and a 17-year-old relationship.

After their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, ended in May, the two music stars put their divorce on hold and decided to save their marriage.

Things are moving in the right direction, but they are not where they are supposed to be.

Jay Z’s new album, 4:44, which is partly about him cheating on his wife, Beyoncé, touched Tiny in a very profound way.

The mother of four has the impression that the New York rapper is talking about her own tribulations with the ATL actor.

A source told a popular celebrity news website: “Everyone is talking about JAY-Z’s new album, including Tiny. She and Tip are friendly with JAY and Beyonce so of course, she is going crazy for his song about cheating, it really got her in the heart. She started crying when she heard it; it is emotional for her because it hits so close to home.”

The insider added: “Tiny is so happy for Beyonce and JAY-Z that they were able to get through their problems and tough times and save their marriage, she would love the same outcome for her and T.I.”

Tiny is not having an easy time deciding what to do with her marriage. Fans are rooting for them to stay together.

However, some of her friends keep telling her that it is time to move on because the “No Mediocre” rapper is not the type to remain faithful.

He is constantly surrounded by seductive women who will do whatever it takes for him to have a good time.

One of Tiny’s pals, Rasheeda Frost, is nonetheless pleading with her to save the union.

A person in the know has revealed: “It was a great reunion, and Rasheeda even gave Tiny a huge piece of advice — she told her not to listen to anyone but herself when it comes to her marriage.”

Time will tell if she took the advice.