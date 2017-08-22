FREE NEWSLETTER
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Connects With Blac Chyna’s Ex Rarri “Ferrari” True After Rob Kardashian’s T.I. Feud

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/22/2017
Tameka 'Tiny' Harris T.I. Blac Chyna Rob KardashianCredit: Instagram

Are Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Blac Chyna about to get in a Twitter war?

While on a lavish vacation in the Carribean with her daughter, Zonnique, Tiny, who had some time to kill, decided to back her husband, T.I., in his bitter feud with Chyna and her former fiancé, Rob Kardashian.

According to celebrity vlogger Living Fearless, Tiny was caught liking posts shared by Chyna’s former boyfriend, Rarri “Ferrari” True.

The Xscape singer commented on the page and also liked it.

Needless to say that fans of the petite diva are wondering, why did she make a move?

Is she looking for a new beef? Will Chyna retaliate? Fans will have to wait and see.

In case you have missed part one of the messy verbal smackdown between the foursome, here is a rundown.

In early July, Mr. Kardashian went on an epic rant on social media where he called out his baby mama, Blac Chyna, for being a liar, cheater, and gold digger.

He also published some of the personal pictures she had previously sent to him when they were dating and in love.

T.I. made the terrible mistake of telling the sock designer to calm down and focus on his baby girl.

The rapper wrote in part: “Why bring ya business to IG tho? Look, You got worked bro…. but at least keep it to yourself.”

The “Live Your Life” singer went on to call the reality television star a series of funny names.

He added: “I mean a BIG DUCK, a might duck, Ronald McDonald the Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Duck, Huey Dewy & Lewie….save the #DuckTales just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses & move on…u got no moves bro.”

Mr. Kardashian was not pleased by the unsolicited advice and bashed Tiny’s husband.

Dream’s father claimed: “Since T.I. wanna chime in on business that doesn’t concern him let’s talk about the threes$me you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threes$mes with young Chy and Tiny and I put that on my daughter’s life since u wanna speak on my daughter damn shame.”

He went on to say: “Chyna told me everything about your threes$mes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro;;; Correction::: TI paid Chyna to have [email protected] with Tiny and him.”

Tiny should be careful because Blac Chyna and Kardashian have a habit of going hard on social media when they are upset.

Why do you think Tiny reached out to Rarri True?

