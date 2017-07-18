FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bella thorne rihanna joseline hernandez kandi burruss priscilla presley kelly ripa Kirk Frost chris brown 50 cent kim zolciak blake shelton kailyn lowry beyonce t.i. shannon beador meghan markle blac chyna Dwyane Wade rob kardashian tamron hall amber rose jay-z kate middleton
Home » Entertainment

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Calls Rob Kardashian A ‘Loser’ Before Getting Back With T.I.

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/18/2017
2
4.7K Views
2


Tiny Rob KardashianCredit: Instagram

T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, have reunited and are blasting Rob Kardashian for talking about their private lives.

This week, the power couple has been enjoying some very positive headlines.

The rapper cleaned up his cheating husband image with a lengthy birthday note where he praised Tiny for being a wonderful mother, businesswoman, and partner.

The estranged couple continued to be in the news thanks to sweet pictures that surfaced showing them getting very cozy in Saint Lucia.

However, a few weeks ago, Tiny and T.I. found their names being dragged through the mud by Mr. Kardashian.

The reality star insulted his baby mama, Blac Chyna, in a mind-boggling rant where he outed her as a cheater, for faking her weight loss, and so much more.

T.I. made the mistake of telling Kardashian to lay off social media and to focus on his daughter, Dream, prompting him to spill some secrets.

Kardashian claimed that T.I. paid Chyna to have a threesome with Tiny.

Talking to TMZ, the rapper bashed the father of one for sharing a woman’s private business.

The rapper said at the time: “Don’t tell women’s business. That is bad. Very, very bad, poor character. Flawed, you know what I mean? if a woman entrusts you man, and confides in you, man, with secrets and stuff like that, you do not never let that… you do not do that. You do not do that; you know what I am saying? Secrets are sacred; you know what I am saying? We do not do that. That is a whole … level of f–ckboy sh*t.”

And now, the world is learning how Tiny felt about the scandal. To make a long story short, Tiny thinks Kardashian is a fool.

A family friend spoke to the media and said: “[Tameka “Tiny” Harris] thinks Rob [Kardashian] is such a loser for bringing this up — he is just making himself look like a fool.She used to have sympathy for him, but not anymore. He is a chump for this, and the timing is awful. She is in the middle of a marriage crisis and in such a fragile place. The last thing they need right now is a bunch of people asking them about their sex life.”

Another tipster has revealed that the pair had an amazing time in the Carribean and trying to save their marriage.

The spy said: “This is the happiest Tiny has been in months.Tiny thought she had lost T.I. for good, but out of no where he is coming back hard.They agreed not to talk about the divorce while they are in St. Lucia because it only leads to fighting, but as far as Tiny is concerned, their marriage is back on track.”

Advertisement

Is Tiny right to call Kardashian a loser?

Post Views: 4,748

Read more about rob kardashian t.i. tameka cottle tiny kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Bella Thorne Wore A Creepy Scott Disick Mask In Interview After NYC Date; Check Out The Bizarre Pic
07/19/2017
Tiny Is Heartbroken Because Her Marriage To T.I. Is Still Doomed Despite Wild ‘Sex On The Beach’ Vacation
07/19/2017
Beyoncé Doesn’t Want Kim Around Her Twins!
07/18/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Cynthia Kelly
07/18/2017 at 8:57 pm
Reply

Chyna never wanted Rob anyway, she saw she couldn’t get Tyga from Kylie so she set out to show him how to hook a Kardashian, and that’s exactly what she did, had a baby and Rob and his mom will take care of that baby for life and Chyna will be enjoying the benefits..


Phylise webb
07/18/2017 at 3:17 am
Reply

No she isn’t right, if they didn’t want it know the they shouldn’t did it. Black China betrayed them not Rod.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *