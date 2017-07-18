Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Calls Rob Kardashian A ‘Loser’ Before Getting Back With T.I.

T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, have reunited and are blasting Rob Kardashian for talking about their private lives.

This week, the power couple has been enjoying some very positive headlines.

The rapper cleaned up his cheating husband image with a lengthy birthday note where he praised Tiny for being a wonderful mother, businesswoman, and partner.

The estranged couple continued to be in the news thanks to sweet pictures that surfaced showing them getting very cozy in Saint Lucia.

However, a few weeks ago, Tiny and T.I. found their names being dragged through the mud by Mr. Kardashian.

The reality star insulted his baby mama, Blac Chyna, in a mind-boggling rant where he outed her as a cheater, for faking her weight loss, and so much more.

T.I. made the mistake of telling Kardashian to lay off social media and to focus on his daughter, Dream, prompting him to spill some secrets.

Kardashian claimed that T.I. paid Chyna to have a threesome with Tiny.

Talking to TMZ, the rapper bashed the father of one for sharing a woman’s private business.

The rapper said at the time: “Don’t tell women’s business. That is bad. Very, very bad, poor character. Flawed, you know what I mean? if a woman entrusts you man, and confides in you, man, with secrets and stuff like that, you do not never let that… you do not do that. You do not do that; you know what I am saying? Secrets are sacred; you know what I am saying? We do not do that. That is a whole … level of f–ckboy sh*t.”

And now, the world is learning how Tiny felt about the scandal. To make a long story short, Tiny thinks Kardashian is a fool.

A family friend spoke to the media and said: “[Tameka “Tiny” Harris] thinks Rob [Kardashian] is such a loser for bringing this up — he is just making himself look like a fool.She used to have sympathy for him, but not anymore. He is a chump for this, and the timing is awful. She is in the middle of a marriage crisis and in such a fragile place. The last thing they need right now is a bunch of people asking them about their sex life.”

Another tipster has revealed that the pair had an amazing time in the Carribean and trying to save their marriage.

The spy said: “This is the happiest Tiny has been in months.Tiny thought she had lost T.I. for good, but out of no where he is coming back hard.They agreed not to talk about the divorce while they are in St. Lucia because it only leads to fighting, but as far as Tiny is concerned, their marriage is back on track.”

