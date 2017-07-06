Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Begs T.I. To Call Off Divorce Amid Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Drama

Another significant development has taken place in the T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris divorce drama, the Xscape singer wants to call it off.

That is a huge change of headlines compared to 24 hours ago when the power couple was involved in a bizarre scandal with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Tiny filed the divorce documents in the winter of 2016 after a series of cheating allegations surfaced.

It was rumored that T.I. was seeing several women including Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

Baby Heiress’ parents took their feud public on social media and their now -canceled reality series, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

After all the bickering and shading, Tiny has had a change of heart – she wants her husband back.

It is claimed that Tiny was moved to see T.I. make an extra effort and show up at her Xscape concert in Detroit, Michigan this week.

She thanked him with a special note, and according to a family friend, she meant every word she wrote.

The mother of four wants her 17-year-old romance with the rapper to heal.

The person claimed: “Tiny is overjoyed right now and feels blessed that her marriage is starting to heal. There’s still work to do, and Tiny wants them to go to couple’s counseling, but for right now, she is not pushing. She is just so happy to have all of T.I.’s attention back on her. She is saying the divorce is definitely back off and she wants to save the marriage.”

The pair might need some help from God and couple’s counseling because they are still struggling to make the marriage work for numerous reasons.

The first being that Tiny feels like a single mother because T.I. is busy “running these streets.”

The same source shared: “She feels like she is doing all the work raising the children, keeping their family together, while he is always out doing god knows what, with God know who. With her trying to get her career and Xscape going again, she expected Tip to step up in July.”

The second reason is that T.I. feels like Tiny is always nagging him.

The tipster added: “He does not feel appreciated by Tiny at all. He feels like he provides their life and she cannot appreciate that. Instead, she just focuses on his faults. He cannot take her constant criticism. Every time things seem to be going well their relationship implodes.”

Right now T.I. and Tiny have a common enemy – Mr. Kardashian – according to the spy: “Tiny thinks Rob [Kardashian] is such a loser for bringing this up — he is just making himself look like a fool. She used to have sympathy for him, but not anymore. He is a chump for this, and the timing is awful. She is in the middle of a marriage crisis and in such a fragile place.”

Fans hope the divorce is off for real.