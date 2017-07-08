Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Asks T.I. To End Divorce Talks – Rapper Remains Indecisive And She Is Crying

Tameka “Tiny” Harris begged T.I. to drop the divorce and has apparently failed.

For a brief moment, it had appeared that the petite singer and the rapper were making progress.

The estranged couple spent Father’s Day together and even shared a little kiss.

During the 4th July weekend, T.I. made an extra effort to bring joy to the mother of his children.

He appeared on stage during her Xscape concert in Detroit.

A clip surfaced showing Tiny serenading the actor who was holding baby Heiress.

After the show, the pair was seen at a nightclub where heavily-armed guards were protecting them. Fast forward to Friday night.

According to a family friend, Tiny has been cooped in her mansion crying and feeling confused.

Despite all of his grand gestures and sweet words, T.I. is moving forward with the divorce.

The person claimed that the rapper is indecisive.

One day, he wants Tiny back in his life and the next, he is reminded of her insults and criticism and hopes she goes away.

The tipster explained: “Tiny has been crying in bed over the divorce pushing forward and being so back and forth with T.I.. Breaking up with T.I. has been the hardest thing in her life. She loves him so much and is confused by his mixed signals.”

The spy said Tiny feels that signing those divorce documents in 2016 was the biggest mistake of her life.

She regrets that decision and is starting to tell herself she will not be able to fix the situation.

The source continued: “She hates that they are so off and on. One day she gets a letter from his attorney pushing the divorce forward and the next day he is surprising her by joining her on stage. She is hurt, angry, frustrated and confused by the whole situation.”

Along with the crying, the mother of four is doing some soul searching and praying.

Tiny is a believer in Jesus Christ, and she knows that he can and will answer her prayers, according to her friend who spoke to the media.

The pal revealed: “Tiny is praying for her marriage to work out because when they are together, it is magical. Everywhere they go, people love them together. She feels like they have a family together, belong together and with love, divorced or not; they will end up together.”

The bickering lovers are set to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in a matter of weeks, and no one knows if they will be together or apart for the special occasion.