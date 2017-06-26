FREE NEWSLETTER
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris And Kandi Burruss With The Scott Sisters Please Xscape Fans With Great Performance At BET Awards

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/26/2017
Xscape 2017 BET AwardsCredit: Instagram

After 18 years, Tameka “Tiny” Harris (formerly Cottle), her BFF, Kandi Burruss, and the Scott sisters who form the group Xscape brought down the house at the 2017 BET Awards.

Last night, the divas all wearing body suits took the stage at the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The petite star of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” belted out the first note to their hit song, “Understanding.”

LaTocha and Tamika turned to the public and asked them to sing along the powerful lyrics about communicating and keeping the love alive.

The R&B quartet marched on with their medley and sang “Who Can I Run To” and “Just Kickin’ It.”

Despite not being on stage for over a decade, the vocals were on point, and the Scotts showed Mariah Carey that she had nothing on them.

The girl group, which was discovered by Jermaine Dupri in the early 1990s, will be performing at the 2017 Essence Festival.

Burruss, who stars on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has been instrumental in getting the band a reunion show.

Bravo Media will be airing “Xscape: Still Kickin'” in the fall.

The multi-episode special will follow the artists as they attempt to fix their broken relationships and prepare for their reunion show.

The entertainers said in a statement: “We are so excited to team up with Bravo and give our fans an up-close-and-personal look into our lives as we get ready for Essence Fest! This process has been a whirlwind with so many ups and downs, but we are loving every minute of being back together, and cannot wait to share the love, laughs, and craziness with you all!”

Burruss recently spoke to the media and revealed the reasons for their reunion.

The mom of two shared: “We realized continuing our legacy was bigger and more important than any problems we went through. As adults and as businesswomen, we just put everything to the side to pick up the pieces and said we were gonna do this, do it right, do it for ourselves and for our families.”

She added: “We had not talked really in years. So now we are having to rekindle our friendship and work relationship. So let’s just say that will be interesting to watch. It is going to be totally different because, with my group, it is so emotional and personal. Other people have their college years to look at. Xscape was my college years.”

What are your thoughts on the Xscape reunion?

1 Comment

Melvetta
06/26/2017 at 11:16 am
Reply

Congratulations ladies can’t wait


