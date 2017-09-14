Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Almost Got Pregnant And T.I. Is Disappointed

Tameka “Tiny” Harris recently faced a pregnancy scare and her husband, T.I., is a bit disappointed that they were not able to have a fourth child together. The stars of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle have raised seven children in their 17-year relationship.

This report is a bit surprising because the two music stars have not stopped the divorce proceedings that the Xscape singer started in December. The mother of four had decided that T.I.’s fidelity problem was starting to take too much space in their marriage.

However, after spending a few days vacationing together in the Carribean, the businesswoman had a change of heart and agreed to reconcile. Despite making that move, the couple remains haunted by all of the drama from the past eight months.

Moreover, T.I.’s rumored side chick, Bernice Burgos, still keeps Tiny up at night. Despite all those unresolved issues, T.I. was hoping that a new baby less than two years after the birth of their youngest child, Heiress Diane, could mark the beginning of a new era.

That is why his disappointment was so huge. Tiny handled the incident a bit better.

An insider has spoken to a popular celebrity publication and shared: “Tiny and T.I. have had a lot of romantic nights in the past couple of months, their sex life is better than it has been in years. Things have gotten very wild, and they have not exactly been careful, and you know what that means. Tiny gets pregnant very easily, and last week she was convinced it had happened again. She felt all the signs.”

The source also added: “It turned out she is not pregnant, but it brought up a big discussion for her and TIP because he really wanted it to be true. He would love another baby with her right now.”

Tiny is ready to be a mother at the moment despite the fact she loves being one.

The good friend concluded: “Tiny was more torn though. As much as she loves being a mommy, the timing to have another one right now is not ideal. She is got so much going on with her career it would be hard doing it all while pregnant. That being said she is definitely open to having another baby with Tip, it could be exactly what they need to make things super solid again.”

At least, they seem to be moving in the right direction.