Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Admits ‘King’ T.I. Will Always Have Her Heart After His Sweet Note On Her Birthday

Tameka “Tiny” Harris turned 42 on Friday and her estranged husband, T.I., shared a very touching message on social media to mark the special occasion.
It was a very touching note where the “No Mediocre” rapper praised the woman who always had his back in the past sixteen years.
It was a very sweet gesture, and his fans showed him a lot of love for doing it.
Among other things, T.I.P. stated: “What we have is stronger than the bullsh*t & for that, I am thankful,” T.I. concluded in his sweet message. “We have taught each other things that’ll allow us to continue to raise hell & kick shit for many many moons. Keep pressing your line & polishing your shine Mrs.H… Enjoy this day that’s a celebration of the day the lord gave US You!!! Kick Big Shit Fa That!!!! With Eternal Love Respect & Admiration, Tip BIG Daddy King Sr Mr Harris.”
Happy Gday to my beautiful lovely lil loud mouth,argumentative know it all,shit kickin,Cap ass Southside Patna. @majorgirl As a couple We've experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money,in some of the most beautiful places in the world. And while I may have fucked up & still have so many more fuck ups in me on so many levels,one thing that's never gon change is how I consider you…. You are,have been,& always will be one of the Best Friends I have in the world. We've done just about all there is to do,good & bad. I remember for a long time we couldn't even spend a day apart from one another we were so emotionally connected. Then we were forced to "do time" apart back to back.(That shit sucked huh?) Then we popped back up on they ass and showed the world how cool raising kids could be on Family Hustle. While that may have put a few million more people than we'd like in our personal intimate business,it also became an example for so many who didn't have one in the areas of parenting,family & marriage in HipHop…. That's some real stand up shit to be proud of. We have 7 amazing kids who all have enough skills,smarts,talent and ability to take care of us in our old age….Now That's awesome!!! And while most of these nosey, no business havin,overly-opinionated,fake caring ass people would see it as a break up… I see it differently. In my eyes,we didn't break up,we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity,physical presence,or any other disagreement we may have faced. What we have is stronger than the bullshit & for that I'm thankful. We've taught each other things that'll allow us to continue to raise hell & kick shit for many many moons. Keep pressing your line & polishing your shine Mrs.H… Enjoy this day that's a celebration of the day the lord gave US You!!! Kick Big Shit Fa That!!!! With Eternal Love Respect & Admiration, 👑Tip👑BIG Daddy👑King Sr👑Mr Harris. #HappyBirthdayMrsH
The Xscape singer did not take very long to return the favor and showered the father of three of her four kids with praises.
The reality star called the ATL actor, her “King.”
Tiny wrote: “Awe Big Daddy…can’t do nothing but say I will always love u forever & day! Always said u were the man to make all my dreams come true! My one of a kind King/patna lol..I’ll let u slide this time with that one!! Any who thx for Everything especially those 7 kids…now show up & show out like I know you do!! U still MY King Mr. Harris…they should all know that.”
T.I. and Tiny have a very complicated relationship, and it is not always easy for people following them to always know where they stand.
The singer filed for divorce in December 2016 after the couple faced a lot rumors about alleged infidelity.
The talented hip-hop artist was linked to video vixen and model Bernice Burgos, a beautiful 37-year-old mother of two.
Moreover, Tiny reportedly had a little fling with boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather.
Despite all of this drama, the two stars never went through with the separation and reconciliation is always within reach.
They were making progress in recent weeks, but they had to face a new twist brought up by sock designer Rob Kardashian.
The former Dancing with the Stars contestant claimed during an infamous Instagram rant that his baby mama, Blac Chyna, was paid to have a threesome with the faces of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.
For one day, at least, all seems to be well between T.I. and Tiny.
Tiny don’t let these thirty hoes get your husband fight for you