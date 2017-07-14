Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Admits ‘King’ T.I. Will Always Have Her Heart After His Sweet Note On Her Birthday

Tameka “Tiny” Harris turned 42 on Friday and her estranged husband, T.I., shared a very touching message on social media to mark the special occasion.

It was a very touching note where the “No Mediocre” rapper praised the woman who always had his back in the past sixteen years.

It was a very sweet gesture, and his fans showed him a lot of love for doing it.

Among other things, T.I.P. stated: “What we have is stronger than the bullsh*t & for that, I am thankful,” T.I. concluded in his sweet message. “We have taught each other things that’ll allow us to continue to raise hell & kick shit for many many moons. Keep pressing your line & polishing your shine Mrs.H… Enjoy this day that’s a celebration of the day the lord gave US You!!! Kick Big Shit Fa That!!!! With Eternal Love Respect & Admiration, Tip BIG Daddy King Sr Mr Harris.”

The Xscape singer did not take very long to return the favor and showered the father of three of her four kids with praises.

The reality star called the ATL actor, her “King.”

Tiny wrote: “Awe Big Daddy…can’t do nothing but say I will always love u forever & day! Always said u were the man to make all my dreams come true! My one of a kind King/patna lol..I’ll let u slide this time with that one!! Any who thx for Everything especially those 7 kids…now show up & show out like I know you do!! U still MY King Mr. Harris…they should all know that.”

Yassss #Tiny & #TI doing it for the gram on her birthday! 😍 🙌🏽 SWIPE (See earlier post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

T.I. and Tiny have a very complicated relationship, and it is not always easy for people following them to always know where they stand.

The singer filed for divorce in December 2016 after the couple faced a lot rumors about alleged infidelity.

The talented hip-hop artist was linked to video vixen and model Bernice Burgos, a beautiful 37-year-old mother of two.

Moreover, Tiny reportedly had a little fling with boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather.

Despite all of this drama, the two stars never went through with the separation and reconciliation is always within reach.

They were making progress in recent weeks, but they had to face a new twist brought up by sock designer Rob Kardashian.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant claimed during an infamous Instagram rant that his baby mama, Blac Chyna, was paid to have a threesome with the faces of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

For one day, at least, all seems to be well between T.I. and Tiny.