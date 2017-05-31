Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Uses Floyd Mayweather’s Friendship To Drive T.I. Crazy And Jealous

A woman scorned will go the extra mile to get revenge which is why it is not that surprising to learn that Tameka “Tiny” Cottle has decided to use her so-called friendship with Floyd Mayweather to anger T.I. at every chance she gets.

Sources close to Tiny said she is fuming to see her estranged husband hitting the clubs with his side chick, Bernice Burgos.

The Xscape diva is apparently baffled by the fact that the rapper is spending his time, energy, and so much money on the Instagram beauty who is probably using him to climb the ladder to stardom.

A close source to Burgos claimed that T.I. is smitten with her and has purchased a luxury car for her valued at more than $100,000.

He has promised her an exotic vacation after his tour ends and makes sure she travels first class whenever she has to go see him.

After getting mad, Tiny had decided to get even with the man who called their 6-year marriage a “distraction.”

A tipster close to Tiny said she has been with T.I. for over 16 years and knows him like the back of her hands and therefore is aware of what to say and which names to mention to get him “angry and jealous as hell.”

The person claimed that bringing her close relationship with flamboyant boxer Mayweather will do the job every time.

The insider shared: “Tiny’s friendship with Floyd has always been a hot issue for T.I., and she loves to use it to fire him up. And, it is always guaranteed to work — just the mention of Floyd’s name is enough to piss off Tip and get him worked up.”

The person added: “She is so mad that TIP is trying to manipulate the situation and blame her for not being ‘solid’ when he is the one that cheated. It is bad enough that he betrayed her, but now he is trying to blame her for it, it is disgusting. She had to defend herself; she had no choice.”

The snitch went on to say there is a strange dynamic between the former couple.

Tiny’s pal confessed: “It might be officially over between T.I. and Tiny, but there’s still an unhealthy obsession between them.”

The same so-called friend went on to say that the pair will never stop loving or fighting each other despite the fact that deep down inside Tiny feels like T.I. is disrespecting her by being so eager to move on with a woman who spends her days showing off her body on social media.