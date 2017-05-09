Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Spends First T.I. Child Support Check On Pricey Car – Reveals Secret Tupac Shakur Past

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle’s divorce has taken another bizarre turn, and that turn cost the rapper $150,000.

Tiny is also making headlines for sharing her โsecretโ past with the late music icon known as Tupac Shakur.

According to reports, Tiny received her first support check from T.I. and decided to buy herself a brand new white $150,000 Mercedes GT – isn’t it odd that T.I. recently splashed $80,000 on a sick black Range Rover for his side chick, Bernice Burgos?

A few nights ago, Tiny was seen with a few female friends at a club in a pair of black jeans matching tank and her blonde curly hair loose. Tiny posed in front and inside the shiny luxury vehicle.

The star of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” is being applauded by some and slammed by others. Some of her followers said she should do whatever she wants with her support check. Others stated she should keep the money for her children.

Fans should know that T.I.’s soon-to-be ex-wife is getting her money elsewhere. She is being paid for her contribution to the various tracks she performed or wrote for Xcape and TLC.

She is set to star in her own show with her best friend, Shekinah Anderson, according to an insider who said: โTiny is not done with reality TV. She wants her own show โ without T.I. Right now her focus is primarily on the Xscape reunion, and she thinks a spinoff about their comeback is the next step. Theyโre working on a new album and tour, and Tiny wants to film all of it!โ

In a new episode of โT.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,โ Tiny and her fellow Xscape singers – Latocha Scott and Kandi Burruss – sat down and they had some interesting things to say about Tupac Shakur.

Tiny explained that she almost had a romance with Tupac before meeting T.I…