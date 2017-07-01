Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Shows T.I. What He Is Missing In Stunning Tight Dress For Promo Video

A hot mama that is what Tameka “Tiny” Cottle is and she is making T.I. regret that he ever wandered to Bernice Burgos or any other woman for that matter.

Tiny showed how to hit two birds with one stone in a headline-making video.

The singer and reality star recently shared a clip where she was promoting an event taking place this Saturday.

The Xscape diva was talking, but it was hard to listen because her outfit was stunning.

Zonnique and Heiress’ mother, who has been working out, showed off the result in a tight pink bandeau dress.

She wore little jewelry other than a watch and gold hoop earrings. Tiny opted to have her classy yet edgy two-tone hair cascading on her shoulders.

With that body-hugging dress, Tiny accomplished two things – a lot of people will flood to the all-white event that she is promoting, and T.I. is somewhere saying to himself, how do I get this beautiful woman back?

A source has come out to say that Tiny is trying to forgive T.I. after the cheating allegations, but it is not easy.

A family friend explained: “Tiny is still trying to work things out with T.I. They have their good days when everything feels on track, and it is like they are back in love and then other days where they cannot stand to be in the same room.”

The person went on to say that Jay Z’s new album, “4:44,” might be a setback for the couple.

An insider claimed that Tiny shed tears after hearing Jay Z confess to hurting Beyonce and apologize to her.

The mother of four now hopes T.I. will man up and do the same, tell the truth about Burgos and say sorry for humiliating her.

The family friend revealed: “She heard Jay’s album and really respects how he handled the whole ‘Lemonade’ scandal. He made mistakes, but he owned it. He apologized and changed his behavior. She really wishes Tip would take a cue from Jay and man up and take responsibility. He seems to have stopped messing around, but he has never apologized which breaks her heart.”

The spy went on to say: “Everyone is talking about JAY-Z’s new album, including Tiny. She and Tip are friendly with JAY and Beyonce so of course, she is going crazy for his song about cheating, it really got her in the heart. She started crying when she heard it; it is emotional for her because it hits so close to home.”

