FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
chris brown t.i. blac chyna joseline hernandez jay-z angelina jolie Karrueche Stevie J mischa barton caitlyn jenner scott disick abby lee miller kenya moore phaedra parks Billy McFarland Jasmine Washington kandi burruss meek mill tameka cottle beyonce 21 Savage
Home » Entertainment

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Shows T.I. What He Is Missing In Stunning Tight Dress For Promo Video

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/01/2017
0
4.1K Views
2


Tameka Tiny CottleCredit: Instagram

A hot mama that is what Tameka “Tiny” Cottle is and she is making T.I. regret that he ever wandered to Bernice Burgos or any other woman for that matter.

Tiny showed how to hit two birds with one stone in a headline-making video.

The singer and reality star recently shared a clip where she was promoting an event taking place this Saturday.

The Xscape diva was talking, but it was hard to listen because her outfit was stunning.

Zonnique and Heiress’ mother, who has been working out, showed off the result in a tight pink bandeau dress.

She wore little jewelry other than a watch and gold hoop earrings. Tiny opted to have her classy yet edgy two-tone hair cascading on her shoulders.

With that body-hugging dress, Tiny accomplished two things – a lot of people will flood to the all-white event that she is promoting, and T.I. is somewhere saying to himself, how do I get this beautiful woman back?

A source has come out to say that Tiny is trying to forgive T.I. after the cheating allegations, but it is not easy.

A family friend explained: “Tiny is still trying to work things out with T.I. They have their good days when everything feels on track, and it is like they are back in love and then other days where they cannot stand to be in the same room.”

The person went on to say that Jay Z’s new album, “4:44,” might be a setback for the couple.

An insider claimed that Tiny shed tears after hearing Jay Z confess to hurting Beyonce and apologize to her.

The mother of four now hopes T.I. will man up and do the same, tell the truth about Burgos and say sorry for humiliating her.

The family friend revealed: “She heard Jay’s album and really respects how he handled the whole ‘Lemonade’ scandal. He made mistakes, but he owned it. He apologized and changed his behavior. She really wishes Tip would take a cue from Jay and man up and take responsibility. He seems to have stopped messing around, but he has never apologized which breaks her heart.”

The spy went on to say: “Everyone is talking about JAY-Z’s new album, including Tiny. She and Tip are friendly with JAY and Beyonce so of course, she is going crazy for his song about cheating, it really got her in the heart. She started crying when she heard it; it is emotional for her because it hits so close to home.”

Advertisement

Should T.I. make a public apology to get his wife back?

Post Views: 4,144

Read more about t.i. tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Cried After Hearing New Jay Z Album – Cheating Song Reminded Her Of Situation With T.I.
07/01/2017
Tamar Braxton Hopes Her Friends T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Will Get Back Together
06/30/2017
Tiny & T.I – The Advice Given By Rasheeda Frost About Her Marriage
06/30/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *