Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Claps Back At T.I. After Social Media Shade

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle bashed T.I. for a post on social media, which begs the question, why are grown adults with beautiful children feuding on Instagram?

This week, via their reality series “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” the couple took a mutual decision that broke fans’ hearts – their marriage was officially over because they had grown apart.

Many expected the former lovers to go through an amicable split for the sake of their children. But, the “Whatever You Like” artist decided to shade the mother of his children, and she clapped back because she had decided she is not taking it anymore.

Via Instagram, the “Identity Thief” star shared a quote from DL Hughley that read: “Don’t EVER disrespect somebody who ALWAYS made sure you were straight.”

While T.I. never mentioned Tiny by name, the Internet believed that he was putting her on blast, so she answered him.

The petite singer and songwriter hit back with an interesting quote of her own. The Xscape member wrote: “Ain’t perfect…but I am solid.”

A source close to Tiny has stepped out to say that she feels disrespected by T.I. who is always flaunting his love affair with Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

The insider claimed that T.I. is also using the media to make her look like the one who let their marriage die whereas he cheated.

The spy shared: “Tiny could not help herself. She is so mad that TIP is trying to manipulate the situation and blame her for not being ‘solid’ when he is the one that cheated. It is bad enough that he betrayed her, but now he is trying to blame her for it, it is disgusting. She had to defend herself; she had no choice.”

According to the same tipster, Tiny is eager to start a fight with her estranged husband so if he knows what is good for him and his career he will stay quiet and stop poking her on social media and in interviews.

The friend shared: “If he thinks she is just going to lay down and let him disrespect her, he is wrong. She is done playing the doormat. If he wants war, she’s ready to battle.”

The pro-Tiny source went on to say that T.I. and Burgos have stepped out of their lanes in the past, and it will not happen again.

The pal shared: “Bernice called TIP’s office number at the house, and Tiny accidentally picked it up, and it was a wrap! Tiny went in! She was yelling and screaming louder than fire stuck in traffic. She basically told Bernice she is the cause of ruining her marriage and her life.”

Those two deserve a new reality series featuring Burgos.