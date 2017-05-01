FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Opens Up About Tamar Braxton Feud

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/01/2017
Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle Tamar BraxtonCredit: Wetpaint

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle is finally talking about Tamar Braxton, their friendship, feud, and what drove them apart.

Last week, Tiny was a guest on “The Wendy Williams Show” on BET where she had a lot to say about her failed marriage to T.I., his side chick, Bernice Burgos, and was asked by the host to explain what led to her public fallout with the “Braxton Family Values” star.

The member of the R&B quartet Xscape and the youngest Braxton sister were the best of friends not that long ago.

The two ladies often vacationed together and Braxton along with her husband, record executive Vincent Herbert, are the godparents of Tiny’s daughter, Heiress Diana Harris born in March 2016.

However, that beautiful relationship ended after Tiny surprised people by taking to social media and asked her supporters to tune into “The Real,” just after Braxton was dropped like a rock from the daytime talk show.

Tiny was showing support for singer Monica Brown who was co-hosting and the time. The “All the Way Home” singer was furious and unfollowed Tiny, Monica, and a bitter feud started on social media.

When a fan asked Braxton, why was she fighting with Tiny?

She angrily responded by: “I find it funny that you have NO idea as to what you are talking about!.Ask Tiny why I unfollowed her. Don’t make an a** out of yourself now…”

The “Prettiest Girl” artist also ended her friendships with Monica and Kandi Burruss.

Asked about her strained friendship with Braxton, Tiny told Wendy Williams: “I mean, I’m always going to consider Tamar a good friend of mine. She’s like family… I can’t stop my mom from doing crazy things, but she didn’t mean to be like, too, ‘Oh, Tamar, you’re nothing,’ because we love Tamar. She loves Tamar, but she was just saying because we haven’t been speaking so, you know, that’s all.”

Tiny is not innocent in this story; she took Instagram several times to shade Braxton with the help of Burruss and Toya Wright.

12 Comments

Robbie
05/02/2017 at 11:23 am
I understand Tamar feeling some type away if my sister-friend trying to promote a show that I was just fired from for no reason! Tiny could have supported Monica by just watching the show. The Real has a large enough budget and does’nt need any free commercials from Tiny. I would have considered my hurt friend and still maybe had a viewing party for Monica, with Tamar in attendence, but no public shout outs. That’s like rubbing the loss in her face.





