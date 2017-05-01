Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Opens Up About Tamar Braxton Feud

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle is finally talking about Tamar Braxton, their friendship, feud, and what drove them apart.

Advertisement

Last week, Tiny was a guest on “The Wendy Williams Show” on BET where she had a lot to say about her failed marriage to T.I., his side chick, Bernice Burgos, and was asked by the host to explain what led to her public fallout with the “Braxton Family Values” star.

The member of the R&B quartet Xscape and the youngest Braxton sister were the best of friends not that long ago.

The two ladies often vacationed together and Braxton along with her husband, record executive Vincent Herbert, are the godparents of Tiny’s daughter, Heiress Diana Harris born in March 2016.

However, that beautiful relationship ended after Tiny surprised people by taking to social media and asked her supporters to tune into “The Real,” just after Braxton was dropped like a rock from the daytime talk show.

All Summer 16👑♋️🤑 #TinysEarlyBirthdayTurnUp A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 12, 2016 at 3:10pm PDT

Tiny was showing support for singer Monica Brown who was co-hosting and the time. The “All the Way Home” singer was furious and unfollowed Tiny, Monica, and a bitter feud started on social media.

When a fan asked Braxton, why was she fighting with Tiny?

Today is #nationalpreemieday & my sunshine @heiressdharris is here with her God parents #Tamar&Vince she was born 34wk 6days 5lbs even thank God she was as normal as ever with no birth defects or problems other than eating every 3hrs as they wanted cause like all newborns she wanted to sleep. Now look at my chunky HeirBear now! Too Blessed to be stressed🙏🏽👑💜😻 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Nov 17, 2016 at 6:28pm PST

She angrily responded by: “I find it funny that you have NO idea as to what you are talking about!.Ask Tiny why I unfollowed her. Don’t make an a** out of yourself now…”

The “Prettiest Girl” artist also ended her friendships with Monica and Kandi Burruss.

Asked about her strained friendship with Braxton, Tiny told Wendy Williams: “I mean, I’m always going to consider Tamar a good friend of mine. She’s like family… I can’t stop my mom from doing crazy things, but she didn’t mean to be like, too, ‘Oh, Tamar, you’re nothing,’ because we love Tamar. She loves Tamar, but she was just saying because we haven’t been speaking so, you know, that’s all.”

Advertisement

Tiny is not innocent in this story; she took Instagram several times to shade Braxton with the help of Burruss and Toya Wright.