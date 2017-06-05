Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Might Be Pregnant – Rumor Has Shaken T.I. To His Core

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle is apparently pregnant, and of course, people are wondering, will she reconcile with T.I. after filing for divorce in late 2016?

Talk about a bombshell, late this evening; a picture surfaced that showed Tiny with a burgeoning baby bump.

The petite diva was dressed in a white top, blue jeans, khaki jacket, and killer shoes as she waited for her car in front of an eatery in Atlanta.

What got everyone’s attention was her fuller figure and her baby bump. Some sources claimed she is more than three months along. However, Tiny has not commented on the story.

Wait, there is more. Apparently, Tiny has yet to announce to T.I. that she is expecting, so he found out in the media.

She is still furious over the fact that he cheated on her and dared to call their 6-year marriage a “distraction.”

The Xscape singer is also angry over the constant shading from her estranged husband’s various social media accounts.

A source close to Tiny said it was not planned, but she is happy to welcome another baby into the world after being blessed with her miracle child Heiress.

The spy said: “That would be a disaster for the exes! If Tiny is pregnant again, then she has not told T.I. about it! They have not hooked up for some time, so he would be pretty surprised if she was. Although accidents do happen, the last time they did sleep together he was really careful.”

The same person claimed T.I. might not be ready for fatherhood at this point in his life because he is living it up with his side chick, Bernice Burgos.

According to the tipster: “Having more kids together isn’t something either of them have discussed, and let’s face it, the timing would be terrible. Tiny has always said that she is done having kids and that she wants to enjoy being free and single again — so, it seems unlikely that she would have gotten pregnant. Tiny is still struggling coming to terms with the ending of her marriage with TI, she is heartbroken. She filed because he checked out of the marriage, not the other way around.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the Instagram model has stepped out to say she is confused and upset by Tiny’s baby news. The stunner was already planning her future with T.I. and now she is faced with a major crisis.

The person claimed: “Bernice [Burgos] is confused and worried that Tiny could be pregnant.Bernice cannot understand how that could even be possible. TI made it clear to Bernice that things were done between he and Tiny and that they were no longer intimate.”

Do you believe Tiny is really pregnant? If yes, do you think she will call off the divorce?