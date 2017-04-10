Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Might Anger T.I. With Scandalous Outfit At Nightclub Amid Reconciliation And Bernice Burgos Rumors

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle, also known as Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and T.I. are apparently doing their best not to go through with the divorce, but this new video that surfaced of the former Xscape band member dancing wildly in a club will surely infuriate the rapper.
As the Harris family gets ready to bid adieu to their successful reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” they have found strange ways to stir up drama and eventually ratings by fighting with an alleged side chick, Bernice Burgos, and by always talking about their divorce.
This weekend, Tiny was filmed getting down and dirty at the Agenda nightclub in Nashville, Tennessee. The mother and business mogul wore a scandalous lace outfit that left little to the imagination.
The “My Little Secret” singer showed off her killer curves as she danced the night away with a group of friends.
It is being claimed that “The Arms of the One Who Loves You” artist, who filed for divorce from T.I. in December, is thinking about reconciling, but this video might create some friction.
T.I., who is known for being on the conservative side of things, will not react in a positive way after seeing the mother of his children party in a scandalous manner in a sheer jumpsuit that revealed her underwear.
Fans of Tiny and T.I. are following another drama on social media – the one that involves T.I.’s alleged mistress, Burgos.
After Tiny had thrown shade at Miss Burgos, an Instagram model, she clapped back with a video where she said: “This is not me being a n—–‘s side chick cause I would never be a side chick, never.Ain’t nobody breaking no happy home.”
The curvy stunner added: “That’s none of my business. I’m there for him, he’s a boss and I’m a boss, you’re getting it twisted. We’re just friends. I am not a pass around B and should not be called that.”
Do you think all those scandals are real or made-up to grab headlines?
T.I . you should be ashamed of your self. You have a beautiful wife there. But you are Willy to give all of that up. You should stand up and be a man, you have sons here who need you and , you should want to be in these young men life. You might not grow up with a father in your home. But do not take that away from them. I never seen so much devoice among you stars .you got me scared, you fall in love and no one can pull you two apart and now you are letting your itch get the best of you. Can you two please stop and think about . don’t let the devil take your marriage and make a marker out of it. I know no one is perfect. We all got things in our life that we need to repent of . but you two please for your children stop in the name of love. Can you two go away just you two alone . just put everything aside and go away. Was it that easy to fall out of love.
If so something is wrong. Please l like both of you and you do not know me but my heart goes out to both of you and your children. T.I
Please both of you stop this foolishness. If something happen to you and your wife who will take care of your children. Nothing is promise to no one. Please make this relationship right. I will be praying but you two please read this email.
Blessings to your hole family.