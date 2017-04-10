Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Might Anger T.I. With Scandalous Outfit At Nightclub Amid Reconciliation And Bernice Burgos Rumors

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle, also known as Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and T.I. are apparently doing their best not to go through with the divorce, but this new video that surfaced of the former Xscape band member dancing wildly in a club will surely infuriate the rapper.

As the Harris family gets ready to bid adieu to their successful reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” they have found strange ways to stir up drama and eventually ratings by fighting with an alleged side chick, Bernice Burgos, and by always talking about their divorce.

This weekend, Tiny was filmed getting down and dirty at the Agenda nightclub in Nashville, Tennessee. The mother and business mogul wore a scandalous lace outfit that left little to the imagination.

The “My Little Secret” singer showed off her killer curves as she danced the night away with a group of friends.

It is being claimed that “The Arms of the One Who Loves You” artist, who filed for divorce from T.I. in December, is thinking about reconciling, but this video might create some friction.

#TeamTamekaTiny #TinyGang #Queen 💯👑✔ #ThankYou A post shared by 👑Team Tameka Tiny Harris👑 (@tinyprettyhustle) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

T.I., who is known for being on the conservative side of things, will not react in a positive way after seeing the mother of his children party in a scandalous manner in a sheer jumpsuit that revealed her underwear.

Fans of Tiny and T.I. are following another drama on social media – the one that involves T.I.’s alleged mistress, Burgos.

Ready for my day party at occupy granby #norfolk #VA A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Mar 11, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

After Tiny had thrown shade at Miss Burgos, an Instagram model, she clapped back with a video where she said: “This is not me being a n—–‘s side chick cause I would never be a side chick, never.Ain’t nobody breaking no happy home.”

Some morning humor 😂😂😂😂 Good Morning 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by 👑Team Tameka Tiny Harris👑 (@tinyprettyhustle) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:22am PST

The curvy stunner added: “That’s none of my business. I’m there for him, he’s a boss and I’m a boss, you’re getting it twisted. We’re just friends. I am not a pass around B and should not be called that.”

Do you think all those scandals are real or made-up to grab headlines?