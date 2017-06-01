Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Goes After Tamar Braxton For Talking About Their Feud On Social Media

Tamar Braxton and her former BFF, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, are at war again and they are dragging their fans in the drama.

There has been a down low Internet beef going on between Tiny and Tamar brewing ever since she was fired from “The Real.”

After the “Braxton Family Values” star was dropped from the talk show and took part in a nasty fight with her former colleagues, a long list of celebrities were invited to be guest hosts among them were her former friends – Monica Brown and Toya Wright.

It appears that the “Must Be Good to You” singer more or less decided if a person supported “The Real” in any shape or form they were her enemy.

The “Soul Man” actress grew angry over the fact that Tiny decided to show support for Monica and Toya after they landed gigs on the show.

The colorful television personality unfollowed Tiny on social media, and a load of drama took place after that decision.

Recently the “Angels & Demons” singer shared a fun clip where she was having a good time and used the caption to say that she wished she had a baby girl.

Tiny’s mom, Dianne Cottle-Pope, also known as Miss Diane, jumped in the fight by telling Tamar: “Why don’t you claim your god daughter Heiress. Just because you don’t talk to her mom.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant waited a few weeks and slammed both Tiny and Miss Diane by telling the world they are not making any efforts to see her son, Logan.

Tamar told a commenter: “Thank you for commenting on things you do not know about. Last time I checked, Tiny is my sons God mother that has NOT seen or checked on him as well!!!. There are two sides to every story!!!”

Today, Tiny hit back and more or less told Tamar to shut up.

Tiny wrote: “Really I think u guys shouldn’t be speaking on something u know nothing about & #Tamar should be quiet like I’m doing before things get out of hand!! Period!!If I would have known my mom was gonna say something I would have stopped her too cause it’s between me & Tamar that’s it!!”

Fans are tired of the back and forth and are hoping they will start behaving like adults.

One person said: “I believe y’all r both responsible adults and should both sit down and gash things out. Remember the world love mess jus don’t let them used y’all 2 to get it started. Love and respect u both.”

Another added: “So nobody is going to be the bigger person for the kids sake ?”

Who is right in this feud?