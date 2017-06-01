FREE NEWSLETTER
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Goes After Tamar Braxton For Talking About Their Feud On Social Media

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/01/2017
Tameka Tiny Cottle Tamar BraxtonCredit: Getty

Tamar Braxton and her former BFF, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, are at war again and they are dragging their fans in the drama.

There has been a down low Internet beef going on between Tiny and Tamar brewing ever since she was fired from “The Real.”

After the “Braxton Family Values” star was dropped from the talk show and took part in a nasty fight with her former colleagues, a long list of celebrities were invited to be guest hosts among them were her former friends – Monica Brown and Toya Wright.

It appears that the “Must Be Good to You” singer more or less decided if a person supported “The Real” in any shape or form they were her enemy.

The “Soul Man” actress grew angry over the fact that Tiny decided to show support for Monica and Toya after they landed gigs on the show.

The colorful television personality unfollowed Tiny on social media, and a load of drama took place after that decision.

Recently the “Angels & Demons” singer shared a fun clip where she was having a good time and used the caption to say that she wished she had a baby girl.

Tiny’s mom, Dianne Cottle-Pope, also known as Miss Diane, jumped in the fight by telling Tamar: “Why don’t you claim your god daughter Heiress. Just because you don’t talk to her mom.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant waited a few weeks and slammed both Tiny and Miss Diane by telling the world they are not making any efforts to see her son, Logan.

Tamar told a commenter: “Thank you for commenting on things you do not know about. Last time I checked, Tiny is my sons God mother that has NOT seen or checked on him as well!!!. There are two sides to every story!!!”

Today, Tiny hit back and more or less told Tamar to shut up.

Tiny wrote: “Really I think u guys shouldn’t be speaking on something u know nothing about & #Tamar should be quiet like I’m doing before things get out of hand!! Period!!If I would have known my mom was gonna say something I would have stopped her too cause it’s between me & Tamar that’s it!!”

Fans are tired of the back and forth and are hoping they will start behaving like adults.

One person said: “I believe y’all r both responsible adults and should both sit down and gash things out. Remember the world love mess jus don’t let them used y’all 2 to get it started. Love and respect u both.”

Another added: “So nobody is going to be the bigger person for the kids sake ?”

Who is right in this feud?

4 Comments

Loonchie's Mom
06/01/2017 at 9:48 pm
Reply

Here’s the problem w/ this situation. Tiny is absolutely correct! It was wrong for her mom & Tamar 2take this issue to social media.
The REAL issue is ……. Tamar’s acting like a spoiled selfish 12 yr. old brat!
Tiny had NOTHING 2do w/ Toya & Monica’s appearance on “The Real”! Why r u mad @them? This is business for them. Why hasn’t she cut her husband off as well! Hell, Vince was a producer of the show!
When you can’t maintain female friendships, it’s time to look at self! Especially when ur friendships end bcuz ur alter ego PETTY LaBelle just won’t grow up!


Skyler
06/01/2017 at 9:35 pm
Reply

TINY WILL BE ALRIGHT BECAUSE SHE IS THE ONE WITH THE BUSINESS HEAD ANYWAY.
IT A DAMA SHAME SOMEONE CALLED YOU THERE FRIEND BUT WANT TO GET ON HERE TALKING ABOUT NOT SEE THERE GOD CHILD ON HERE IS NOT THE PLACE TAMAR.


Skyler
06/01/2017 at 9:25 pm
Reply

TAMAR HAS BEEN BITTER EVERY SINCE THE REAL ,SHE TALKED ABOUT THE LADY’S ON THERE AND THE VISITOR ON THE REAL.
NOW SHE HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT TINY,TAMAR NEED TO STOP IF TAMAR CAN’T SUPPORT SISTER HOOD SHE NEEDS TO KEEPS HER MOUTH CLOSE. NOW THAT FROM THE SISTER HOOD CLUB!!!!


Coconutbomb
06/01/2017 at 8:02 pm
Reply

My advise to Tiny overall, be a business woman, look the part. Since she already betrays and clearly sounds like a business woman. Take the high road every opportunity you can. Leave the bottom b***hes where they are on the bottom. You are classy and so much better than that. Manage your daughter and sons with their careers its their time. Shot… you own a basketball team!!


