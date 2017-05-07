Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Explains T.I. Divorce To Daughter Zonnique On ‘T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle’

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle’s divorce is the main topic of conversation in the latest episode of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

For the first time, Tiny addressed the rumors that she was still in love with T.I. and wanted to reconcile. She also spoke about the manner in which the divorce papers were served to the rapper.

The singer sat down with her daughter, Zonnique, who wanted to know, why did she take so long to serve her estranged husband with the papers?

In an upcoming episode of their reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” Tiny broke down what caused the delay in her serving her estranged husband with the papers and where her head is at with their relationship.

The Xscape member made it clear; she is over T.I. and despite the speculations, she does not want him back.

It is believed that the cheating allegations with Bernice Burgos pushed Tiny to dump her husband of six years without hesitation.

The petite star confessed to her daughter: “You know, they put up today that the divorce is off or whatever. And you know, we’re supposed to be going to court, but he hasn’t been served yet.”

As to why she was stalling with the court documents, the reality star explained that T.I. will forever be the father of her children and she has respect for him and did not want to shame the hitmaker publicly.

She shared: “Well, first of all, I’m not finna find out where he’s at and then just like sick ’em on him. I just think that’s not cool.Things are going nowhere so I’m ready to get things moving and if it’s going in that direction then I’m ready to move in that direction.”

As for T.I., he is done with the relationship and wants to move forward with his life.

A source close to the entertainer said: “TIP’s doing shows, living his life, doing it big. The last thing he’s looking forward to is a long and drawn out divorce process with Tiny. She [Tiny] can take what she wants from the house if she’s really that anxious to leave.”

Well, that was clear, T.I. and Tiny are over, done, and there is no turning back.