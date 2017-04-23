Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Blames T.I. For Floyd Mayweather Cheating Allegations

T.I. and his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, are spilling the beans on their failed marriage and the name Floyd Mayweather has come up during the interviews.

Last week, Tiny sat down on “The Wendy Williams Show” and she opened about her split from the rapper, his alleged side chick, Bernice Burgos, their reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” which premiered on VH1, and the scandalous pictures that surfaces where she was seen partying with controversial boxer Mayweather.

Believe it or not, according to the “My Little Secret” singer, it was partially T.I.’s fault that she decided to have the time of her life with Mayweather. This happened because he was an absent husband.

The member of R&B vocal group Xscape was asked, why was she caught on video dancing with her husband’s nemesis?

Here is her bizarre defense: “I wasn’t up on him, Wendy. Actually, I was already dancing and we’re friends. It’s never been anything extra with me and Floyd. I mean, he’s a nice looking man, but it’s never been anything other than a friendship, honestly.”

The flamboyant television host was not pleased with the answer and pressed on by asking, “Why you in Vegas all up on Floyd Mayweather’s crotch?”

The “Who Can I Run To” artist threw the father of her children under the bus by blaming him for her scandalous behavior.

She said: “Well, first of all, I was in LA. I was at somebody else’s party. I was at Mariah [Carey’s] party. I wasn’t at Floyd’s event, and honestly, if he [T.I.] was doing the right thing, I wouldn’t have been at Mariah’s party, OK?”

“The Arms of the One Who Loves You” diva went on to explain why her marriage fell apart.

She confessed: “We just cannot keep it together. I guess, entertainment, life, everything…it’s just a lot. They call him a sex symbol, I guess. T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, did put a little strain on it, because it keeps people in your business.”

In 2014, at a boxing press conference, Mayweather said the following about T.I.’s wife, “I was f*cking his b*tch.”

Wow, just wow.