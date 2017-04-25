Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Answers Tough Questions About T.I. Marriage In Interview With Wendy Williams

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle’s divorce was literally the hot topic on “The Wendy Williams Show” last week and now it is being revealed that the rapper cried after hearing his estranged wife say that their marriage was definitely over.

Tiny sat down Mrs. Williams and there were no topics off limits.

The controversial talk show host asked about Bernice Burgos, the Instagram model who is T.I.’ alleged side chick, the couple’s rumored open marriage, and the scandalous video with Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. The Xscape singer was asked if the marriage is over for good.

She answered by saying: “We just cannot keep it together.I guess it’s just the entertainment life and everything. It’s just a lot. It is a fast life. They call him a sex symbol, I guess.”

When asked if she and the “Live Your Life” rapper had an open marriage, Tiny gave a mind-boggling answer.

She confessed: “No. We don’t have anything now. It’s not an agreement. No. We just were married and we did what we wanted to do.”

A source close to the record producer and songwriter whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. said he cried upon hearing the mother of his children say their romance is over.

The tipster had the following to say: “Watching Tiny, 41, talk about them and their marriage was sad. They’ve been falling out of love for a long time now. And hearing her address that and make it public choked him up.”

The “Whatever You Like” artist, who recently announced that his marriage was a distraction, apparently watched the entire interview and thought the petite diva looked stunning and is starting to miss her.

The source concluded by: “He thought she looked absolutely beautiful on Wendy. Everything about her was on fleek.”

The television personalities are giving their fans hope of reconciliation after the entire Harris family reunited for an Easter egg hunt in Atlanta.