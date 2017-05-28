FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle And T.I. Move To End Marriage And Fans Blame Bernice Burgos For The Chaos

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/28/2017
Tameka Tiny Cottle T.I.Credit: Oxygen

Adieu to the hip-hop couple known as T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle; they have taken the surprising decision to end their marriage.

And of course, fans of the stars of “The Family Hustle” are blaming Bernice Burgos for the end of their 6-year marriage.

People, who watch the VH1 series, have learned that T.I. and Tiny had a very emotional Christmas.

In a new clip released by the network, viewers watched as the rapper and the petite diva sat down for a heartbreaking and gut-wrenching dinner two days after spending their last Christmas as a couple.

The restaurant was empty because the duo needed peace and quiet to pour out their hearts to each other.

T.I. opened the ball by telling the woman, who stood by his side for over 16 years, it was time to go their separate ways.

The “American Gangster” actor said their relationship collapsed because they have grown apart and no longer have the same goals and aspirations.

The “Watch What You Say to Me” artist told his soon-to-be ex-wife: “We have an inability to compromise. Any man will attest to the fact that the person in their earlier twenties, and the things that they have learned — to get to their mid-thirties, makes them a different person.”

The “Don’t You Wanna Be High” MC went on to compliment the mother of his children and thanked her for all the sacrifices she made throughout the years.

The “Sleepless” actor stated: “Look, I think you are a phenomenal person. We have had some of the best times of our lives together, and it does not hurt or insult me that, at some point, that you grew to this point, and I grew to this point. It ain’t nobody’s fault. Ain’t nothing else to do but split.”

Tiny stayed calm and collected and agreed with T.I. that it was time break up and move to different homes.

Many believe that T.I. dumped Tiny to move on to what he deems to be greener pastures with Miss Burgos.

A source said Burgos is in love with the rapper and is doing all she can to keep him hooked including sending intimate photos and videos.

A spy said: “Bernice is doing everything she can to stay on T.I.’s mind while he is on tour. Her big thing right now is making these hot twerking videos for him. The videos are short, but they are hot, she gets her girlfriends to shoot them. She likes to make a few a day for T.I.; she treats it like a part-time job.”

Are you sad to hear that Tiny and T.I. are over?

8 Comments

Lisa Denise
05/28/2017 at 9:01 pm
Reply

Sadly he is a disgrace of a man when she sit there and took a charge for him over ecstasy pills it’s so hard to get a good woman now a days in my opinion he never deserved her anyways she is to good of a woman for him and for the side chick she’s not going to have no good luck because it’s going to be another woman that’s going to come along and take tI from her !!! The side chick is a pass around she was trying to mess with Drake before ti hoe f***ing up the family is not cool at all


Nicole Frazier
05/28/2017 at 8:49 pm
Reply

Twerk boo twerk stupid a** clown..who the f cant send a twerk video and if T.I is that shallow then f him too..#teamtiny


Cheryl Mosley
05/28/2017 at 8:06 pm
Reply

This relationship is about a come up. TI is sad to say the least. I thought he was a better man


Marlyn
05/28/2017 at 11:01 am
Reply

I truly believe that the relationship will not last. Sounds like T.I. has his own private video hoe who with her insecurities try to keep his attention by posting half naked selfies and twerking her brain to keep him. If that’s what is required for him to stay with you, you don’t have much to offer and your heart break will be worse than his split from Tiny. So take your money and invest in a head doctor, you’re going to need him to talk you out of suicidal attempts due to your insecurities and needing so much attention when it’s over.


Nancy urbina
05/28/2017 at 9:02 am
Reply

He wants to loose a family over a female wow no no sad tiny is a g


Anna
05/28/2017 at 2:47 am
Reply

Why is it always the other woman. A woman can’t make a men do nothing he don’t want to do womens stop blame the other woman


THOMAS MONEY 1
05/28/2017 at 1:46 am
Reply

Sad…. But visual wise Tiny a 5 and Barrows 9 just saying


Carlita Yates
05/28/2017 at 1:06 am
Reply

Tiny there is a man out there for you he is a man that will hold you down like you held TI down when he did his prison stints, please don’t ever take him back, remember what he said you are a distraction, Karma is bitch and I can’t wait to see him get his medicine, I am going leave you with this take your time and let GOD send your man and from now own be careful who you hire, you don’t have to worry about that if u wait on the man God sends you. PS just have a co-parenting relationship with him, no no no friendship. peace be with you and your fam.


