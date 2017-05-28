Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle And T.I. Move To End Marriage And Fans Blame Bernice Burgos For The Chaos

Adieu to the hip-hop couple known as T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle; they have taken the surprising decision to end their marriage.

And of course, fans of the stars of “The Family Hustle” are blaming Bernice Burgos for the end of their 6-year marriage.

People, who watch the VH1 series, have learned that T.I. and Tiny had a very emotional Christmas.

In a new clip released by the network, viewers watched as the rapper and the petite diva sat down for a heartbreaking and gut-wrenching dinner two days after spending their last Christmas as a couple.

The restaurant was empty because the duo needed peace and quiet to pour out their hearts to each other.

T.I. opened the ball by telling the woman, who stood by his side for over 16 years, it was time to go their separate ways.

The “American Gangster” actor said their relationship collapsed because they have grown apart and no longer have the same goals and aspirations.

The “Watch What You Say to Me” artist told his soon-to-be ex-wife: “We have an inability to compromise. Any man will attest to the fact that the person in their earlier twenties, and the things that they have learned — to get to their mid-thirties, makes them a different person.”

The “Don’t You Wanna Be High” MC went on to compliment the mother of his children and thanked her for all the sacrifices she made throughout the years.

The “Sleepless” actor stated: “Look, I think you are a phenomenal person. We have had some of the best times of our lives together, and it does not hurt or insult me that, at some point, that you grew to this point, and I grew to this point. It ain’t nobody’s fault. Ain’t nothing else to do but split.”

Tiny stayed calm and collected and agreed with T.I. that it was time break up and move to different homes.

Many believe that T.I. dumped Tiny to move on to what he deems to be greener pastures with Miss Burgos.

A source said Burgos is in love with the rapper and is doing all she can to keep him hooked including sending intimate photos and videos.

A spy said: “Bernice is doing everything she can to stay on T.I.’s mind while he is on tour. Her big thing right now is making these hot twerking videos for him. The videos are short, but they are hot, she gets her girlfriends to shoot them. She likes to make a few a day for T.I.; she treats it like a part-time job.”

Are you sad to hear that Tiny and T.I. are over?