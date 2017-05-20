FREE NEWSLETTER
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle And T.I. Finally Addressed The Elephant In The Room – Is Marriage A Distraction?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/20/2017
Tiny Divorce T.I. DistractionCredit: The Daily Meal

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle bashed T.I. for daring to say that their marriage of six years was a distraction and her mother, Dianne Cottle-Pope, piled on.

The divorce papers have been served, they are officially living in separate homes, and have allegedly started dating other people. Yet, Tiny and T.I. are still bickering over what went wrong while they were still a couple.

In the latest episode of “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle,” an epic screaming match took place when the petite singer confronted the father of her children over some bizarre comments he made while appearing on Angie Martinez’s radio show.

The Atlanta-based rapper told the famous radio personality that he needs to split from the singer and songwriter because she is preventing him from reaching his full potential as a hip-hop artist.

T.I. said he and Tiny were friendly, but he is happy that they have decided to split because he needs his freedom to be great in his field.

The artist confessed: “There is no beef. Like, we’re good. We’re straight. Everybody else got the problem. We see each other. We speak. We talk. We spend time together. We’re good.”

He went on to say that he is not husband material and added: “It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does — it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract me and deter me. And that could be selfish, but ultimately, I’m the patriarch of this family. And it’s my responsibility to take us onward and upward.”

Fans were quick to tell T.I. to stop blaming Tiny for his dwindling musical career, stop fighting with trolls who bash his side chick.

They want him to get back in the studio with Iggy Azalea and old collaborators to find the magic that will land him on the charts again.

People have always wondered, how did Tiny feel upon hearing that interview. Wonder no more.

The duo had a nasty fight over the remark where T.I. reiterated the claims.

He said: “I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do. The marriage is distracting me from my greatness. I tried being a husband, I obviously wasn’t that good at it.”

Tiny screamed at her estranged husband by telling him that he insulted her and added: “You have to respect your woman. You signed up to be a husband.”

The Xscape member’s mother, Miss Diane, also gave T.I. a piece of her mind.

Post Views: 32,346

5 Comments

Chelsa Williams
05/20/2017 at 4:55 pm
Reply

T.i..must of took time out to reconcile his differences and talk things out to tiny about how he feel about there marriage and let her no he wanted a divorce and tiny wanted a divorce they both came to in agreement. That they no longer wants to be together and they are no longer happy and things arent working out any more and he broke the news to her that he was seeing other people


Lona Walker
05/20/2017 at 2:34 pm
Reply

Tiny it’s time you move on cause he done move on.from you it’s real sad it had to end like this


Chrissy
05/20/2017 at 11:46 am
Reply

I think the both of them need to sit down and grow up now she knew he was a street man and she was attracted to that. But she have to realize that she is a mother that wears green and pink hair like a teenager hello get real. Please move on their show was pretty good first season but this split crap I have stop watching the show now because two houses same people boring


Michele
05/20/2017 at 8:26 am
Reply

Omg I was so hoping they could mend what’s broken and I was a huge fan of both but Tip is just becoming a huge disappointment. I wish them both the best but I must say Tiny you just keep fighting for yourself and your kids and I can’t wait for the Xscape tour.


Lisha
05/20/2017 at 5:39 am
Reply

Was it a distraction when he did time in jail and Tiny stood by. His side not once but twice it kills me how men can up and leave there family when time get hard but the women stick it out when they ass locked up i look a TI totally different


