Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle And T.I. Finally Addressed The Elephant In The Room – Is Marriage A Distraction?

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle bashed T.I. for daring to say that their marriage of six years was a distraction and her mother, Dianne Cottle-Pope, piled on.

The divorce papers have been served, they are officially living in separate homes, and have allegedly started dating other people. Yet, Tiny and T.I. are still bickering over what went wrong while they were still a couple.

In the latest episode of “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle,” an epic screaming match took place when the petite singer confronted the father of her children over some bizarre comments he made while appearing on Angie Martinez’s radio show.

The Atlanta-based rapper told the famous radio personality that he needs to split from the singer and songwriter because she is preventing him from reaching his full potential as a hip-hop artist.

T.I. said he and Tiny were friendly, but he is happy that they have decided to split because he needs his freedom to be great in his field.

The artist confessed: “There is no beef. Like, we’re good. We’re straight. Everybody else got the problem. We see each other. We speak. We talk. We spend time together. We’re good.”

He went on to say that he is not husband material and added: “It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does — it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract me and deter me. And that could be selfish, but ultimately, I’m the patriarch of this family. And it’s my responsibility to take us onward and upward.”

Fans were quick to tell T.I. to stop blaming Tiny for his dwindling musical career, stop fighting with trolls who bash his side chick.

They want him to get back in the studio with Iggy Azalea and old collaborators to find his old magic that will get him back on the charts.

People have always wondered, how did Tiny feel upon hearing that interview. Wonder no more.

What does the future hold for the Harris crew? The FINAL SEASON of #FamilyHustle continues with 2 NEW episodes MONDAY starting at 10/9c! A post shared by VH1 (@vh1) on May 12, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

The duo had a nasty fight over the remark where T.I. reiterated the claims.

He said: “I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do. The marriage is distracting me from my greatness. I tried being a husband, I obviously wasn’t that good at it.”

Tiny screamed at her estranged husband by telling him that he insulted her and added: “You have to respect your woman. You signed up to be a husband.”

The Xscape member’s mother, Miss Diane, also gave T.I. a piece of her mind.