Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle And Her Trainer Kory Phillips Are Flirting And T.I. Is Furious About It

Kory Phillips is giving Tameka “Tiny” Cottle all the attention that she wants and T.I. is fuming about the situation.

It appears that Tiny is doing more than working out a sweat with her trainer, Phillips. The latest rumors claim they are bonding and even flirting and she loves every moment of it.

In an attempt to get her birthday body in top shape, Tiny has been doing a lot of cardio and kickboxing with her trainer.

A source close to the petite singer said Phillips is putting extra hours to make sure his favorite client has the most dangerous curves in Atlanta. Phillips even came up with a unique workout plan for Tiny.

The insider said: “This is about tightening up. She wants a snatched waist and more definition. She likes Kory [Phillips] because he is all about her keeping her curves. She is working out for an hour every day and is sticking to a meal plan. The plan is not too restrictive; she is supposed to be able to stick to it long term, so it is all about balance and moderation.”

The same person went on the say that after T.I. “messed around with” Bernice Burgos, Tiny wants to get in a little trouble too and send her husband a clear message – two can play that game.

The pal revealed: “Tiny is so happy she hired a hot trainer. He motivates her. She is crushing on him, so it makes her workouts way more fun. It is not just about his looks either. She thinks he is super fine, but he is also very spiritual.”

The person went on to say that Tiny looks forward to working out a sweat under the hot sun with her steamy trainer.

The spy shared: “Tiny loves having the shoe on the other foot, now he knows how she felt when he was with Bernice. Tiny and all her friends think this man is hot as hell and T.I. knows it.”

This new development has T.I. angry and frustrated. A friend of the rapper told a well-known publication: “It is driving him crazy with jealousy. He has been sending Tiny messages questioning her about this guy. He is having a meltdown. It is not a big shock that he is upset, though — he has a very jealous streak when it comes to Tiny.”

Phillips caused a stir on social media by shading a man that many believe is T.I.

He wrote: “Tell your ex I am the new n*cca… Cause he ain’t know what to do with ya….”

What is going on, do you think Tiny is flirting with her trainer?