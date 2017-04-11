Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle And Bernice Burgos Go At It On Social Media – Should T.I. Intervene?

T.I.’s alleged side chick, Bernice Burgos, and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, are going at it on social media and commentators are wondering, when will the rapper step out to put an end to this mess?

Last night, no one really knows why, but Burgos, a stunning Instagram model, who has been accused of having an affair with T.I., posted a video where she sings a cute song with a female friend.

The ladies were humming along to the 90’s classic – “Just Kickin’” – it all seems innocent until it is revealed that the track was sang by the RnB girl group Xscape. Still, don’t see the problem?

T.I.’s wife and the mother of his children, Tiny, also known as Tameka “Tiny” Harris, is a founding member of the group which is famous for hits like “Who Can I Run To,” “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” and “My Little Secret.”

In 2017, it was announced the ladies have reunited and expect Xscape to do a comeback tour soon.

Now, back to the digital cat fight between Tiny and Burgos.

As soon as the singer and songwriter discovered the video of the stunning socialite, she slammed her by writing: “Funny…that man you speaking of was laid up with his wife last night. So quit being petty cause clearly you getting lied too if you thinking anything different. Hope you didn’t take him serious! Now keep singing my s—t! You know you a slick fan anyway.”

For a brief moment, Miss Burgos tried to be the bigger the person by sending Mrs. Harris her phone number so they can talk privately.

When that failed, she came back and bashed Tiny using Notorious B.I.G. unflattering lyrics about the foursome in his song “Dreams” where he said: “I’ll f— Rupaul before I f$ck them ugly a– Xscape b—-es/You can 76 the 69 try 68/Did Raven Simone call date rape?/Only ’cause I’m paid.”

Advertisement

The final season of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” will be fascinating.