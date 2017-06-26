Tameka Harris’s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Stuns In Mock Coca-Cola Ad

Coca-Cola needs to call Zonnique Pullins soon, and if they do her mother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, will be more than proud.

Miss Zonnique posted a mock Coca-Cola ad on social media that have her fans in awe.

In case you missed it, the former “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” star was part of the BETX’s Coca-Cola Music Studio.

The new R&B diva took the stage before the BET Awards and performed tracks from her latest EP, “Love Jones.”

Wearing a white crop top, jeans jumpsuit, and red bandanna, the 21-year-old artist rocked the stage, proving the world that she has what it takes to make it in the music business.

"do it look like I'm left off bad and boujee" A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

After her energetic performance, she spoke to BET and said she is forever inspired by her fans to march on to put out great music.

The rising star explained: “I love my young fans, so I was glad they were out here because they are never afraid to show out and dance and just have fun. You know you really have to be on you are A-game [for that].”

The star of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” went on to talk about Tiny and with her longtime girl group, Xscape’s performance.

happy place❤️💰 photo cred: @younginwithacanon A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

She said: “I am really proud of my mom. I feel like she has not performed in a minute, especially the whole group. I am excited to see them together, which I have not seen in so long.”

Zonnique also shared how she grew up being inspired by her mother.

The proud daughter said: “I would have to say being able to watch their videos. My grandma had all the footage of them from rehearsals. So I would be sitting at home, just wild over my mom and the group.”

Yas #Coke for that Zonnique personalize can…looking like a real commercial @zonniquejailee 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽🏆 #ILoveMyKids #ProudMom A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Tiny took to social media to share a faux Coke commercial featuring Zonnique and captioned it: “Yas #Coke for that Zonnique personalize can…looking like a real commercial @zonniquejailee #ILoveMyKids #ProudMom.”

Her fans loved the photo.

One person said: “I thought this was Christina AguileraI hope she is getting paid to basically advertise for coke, bc this sure looks like an ad.”

Another added: “Make them cash u out.”

Zonnique recently opened up about her parents’ split by saying: “I got to watch so many ups and downs. He says I was 5 when he came around, but I did not even know it was that early. But just watching them, and being able to see the ins and outs of it, the ups and downs, I learned to more just stay out of it.”

What are your thoughts on the photo? Do you think Zonnique will have a tremendous career like her parents?