Tameka Harris Has T.I. Hooked To Her Tight Body – The Side Chicks Have Nothing On Tiny

Tameka “Tiny” Harris works very hard to keep her body tight for her husband, T.I., and it seems that he is very grateful for all what she is doing to look her best.

Amid divorce and open marriage talks, the “No Mediocre” rapper is just not ready to let go of the woman he has loved for the past 16 years.

The side chicks like Bernice Burgos will have to take several seats because the Xscape singer is in great shape and the father of six is completely addicted to her curves.

After months of rumors and social media updates, the reality television stars have finally settled on their priorities: the well-being of the children and saving their marriage.

A person in the know explained that T.I. being hooked to Tiny’s body was one of the pieces that kept the whole puzzle together.

The source shared: “TIP thinks Tiny looks amazing, he’s always loved her body, and he thinks she looks hotter now than she ever has. They have always had this insanely strong physical connection, and a crazy passionate relationship, it’s probably one of the main reasons why they have such intense fights — and then such emotionally charged make-ups.”

good morning from your favvvv mother and daughter😍😍😍 • #zonniquepullins #niqfreaks #tinyharris #xscape A post shared by Zonnique (@diaryofjailee) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

At 42 and after four kids, Tiny takes a lot of pride in the way she presents herself to the world, and it seems that she has found the winning formula to please a husband who has struggled with fidelity for a long time. It is all working great.

The insider added: “They are on really great terms right now. TIP is on his best behavior, he is saying and doing all the things Tiny wants, and he is even told her he is open to counseling and that he is completely committed to making things work. Everything is perfect, but Tiny is dubious as to how long it can last. She’s been through this before, and Tip has always ended up slipping back to his old ways eventually. But, she is making the most of it right now, and the kids are thrilled to see their parents together and getting on again.”

Their fans are also happy that they were able to fix some of their problems.