Tameka Foster Says She Nearly Died Getting Plastic Surgery

As CI readers now, Usher finds himself at the center of a media firestorm following the revelations he allegedly gave and exposed people to herpes. A report by RadarOnline revealed Usher allegedly paid a woman $1.1 million to keep her mouth shut after the R & B legend gave her the life-time-virus.

Tameka Foster, the ex-wife of Usher, has come out to say she wants no part of his dealings in anyway shape or form.

However, Foster has some problems of her own.

Thank you, Cincy! #CincinnatiMusicFestival 📸:StephenCohenPhotography.com A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

As fans know, Tameka has been very vocal about getting “work” done.

In a new interview with VladTV, T-Foster made some shocking revelations regarding one of her procedures.

The woman traveled all the way to Brazil to get a “tummy tuck” and while on the operating table, she fell into a coma!

She said to VladTV, “I was a little dead. I went into cardiac arrest and fell into a coma for days.”

As you would expect, the tummy tuck never happened as she decided not to go through with the procedure.

What would we like to know is why an individual would travel all the way to Brazil to get plastic surgery when America has the best surgeons in the world?

She must’ve gotten a great deal!

On another note, an interesting fact about cosmetic surgery is it’s not quite as new as a person would expect.

Treatments for the repair of a broken nose are written about all the way back in the Ancient Egyptian text, the Edwin Smith Papyrus, which was written from 3000 to 2500 A.D.

Advertisement

With that being said, you would think surgeons would have it all figured out by now! However, it looks like they don’t, because Tameka “died” for a few days. Let us know what you think of cosmetic surgery in the comments below.