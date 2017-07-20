FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Tameka Foster Reacts To The Rumor That Usher Gave A Woman Herpes

Todd Malm Posted On 07/20/2017
3
4.8K Views
2


Usher And Tameka FosterSource: IBTimes.com

In case you haven’t heard, Usher allegedly paid a woman off in exchange for keeping her mouth shut. And what did Usher give her hush money for exactly? Apparently, he gave the woman herpes! That’s right, herpes. Since the news spread, people have been hitting up his ex’s with the news.

Some of the women haven’t been kind about the whole situation.

Although, some of them have been mature.

One of those people includes Tameka Foster, the ex-wife of Usher took to Instagram to make one position abundantly clear.

The woman has absolutely nothing to do with Usher, and frankly, she doesn’t want to hear about the nonsense.

In her social media post, she boldly proclaimed that her life has no connection with the drama of the singer at all, and the news does not affect her in any way.

In the post, she wrote, “do not come on my page discussing rumors or adult people that have nothing to do with. I have been divorced eight years; some issues are not my business, ex-husbands, ex-friends, snakes, hoes, characters, etc. Not my circus, not my clowns.”

Y'all better leave #TamekaFoster alone 😩 #ThatAintHerManNoMo

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

As CI readers know, Usher apparently paid off the unnamed woman over $1.1 million. The news is indeed trashy, but the worst part is that Usher’s ex-girlfriend allegedly was one of Foster’s bridesmaids during her wedding to “Burn” singer Maya Fox-Davis.

Do you think the rumors are true? Or are the allegations false? Because “hush-money” means you can’t say anything, but it looks like a company got a hold of the documents. Maybe, the woman didn’t tell anyone and instead, someone from the court leaked the information to the media. Let us know in the comment section below.

3 Comments

Tonya lee
07/20/2017 at 2:03 pm
Reply

If he does have it don’t mean hus ex has it like she said she been divorced for 8 yrs leave that woman ( Tameka ) alone


SureThing
07/20/2017 at 1:59 pm
Reply

While yall worried about Usher yall need to be getting checked out y’all selves because some of yall can have it and not know that’s why its best y’all get hs.


Thatwoman
07/20/2017 at 1:49 pm
Reply

It’s her fault just as much should have been practicing safe SEX.. SO SHAME IN HER… STDS AND DISEASES DON’T DISCRIMINATE..


