Tamar Braxton’s Sister Towanda Says There’s Been More Than One Abusive Incident Involving Vincent Herbert: “He Changed By Covering It Up”

Tamar Braxton comes from a very tight-knit family. The singer has four sisters and one brother meaning that she has nothing but support during the difficult time after news broke that she filed for divorce. Towanda, Trina, and Traci Braxton arrived in LA on October 26 and offered their opinion on what they think has been a long time coming.

TMZ caught up with the trio to get their feelings on the split. Three out of the five sisters have already been through grueling divorces so they were adamant that it’s an unfortunate situation for everyone involved.

Towanda had the most to say, explaining the rumors that the decision stems from her firing from “The Real” isn’t true.

Braxton explained: “This has been a long, long, long, situation that will probably be revealed on ‘Braxton Family Values.'”

When the interviewer brought up that the couple had “the incident” (meaning the finger-biting incident where Tamar called 911 on her husband for biting her finger in a hotel room), Towanda said that there’s “been more than one.”

Towanda added that: “He changed by covering it up probably but that’s it.”

That comment seems to give life to rumors that surfaced years ago that Vince was physically abusing his wife in addition to being abnormally controlling.

On both “Braxton Family Values” and “Tamar and Vince” the sisters have expressed their distaste for Tamar’s overbearing husband.

Now that divorce is imminent, the three are relieved that their baby sibling will be free of her struggling relationship.

Trina added: “It’s not that we’re happy that she’s getting a divorce, we’re just happy that she’s moving on with her life in a direction that she needs it to go that’s more beneficial for her and we’re going to be there for her 100%.”

Thankfully, Tamar Braxton won’t be facing this unfortunate situation alone.