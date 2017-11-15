Tamar Braxton’s Mother Claims The Network Tried To Cover Up Abuse By Deleting Scenes

Tamar Braxton’s mother Evelyn Braxton isn’t done speaking out against her soon-to-be ex-son-in-law yet. The strong matriarch gave, even more, insight on what happened in Tamar’s and Vince rocky marriage.

Evelyn explained in a phone interview that Vince has had a long history of both emotionally and physically abusing her daughter.

She adds that it’s not like they just stood by while it happened — she would often confront Vincent about his actions! The producer would always blame Tamar’s “big mouth” for what led to the confrontation.

As you probably already know, Tamar has four sisters with strong personalities and they have also intervened.

The most revealing story that came from the interview was that WE would delete scenes where the abuse was discussed.

Evelyn tells The Grio: “We spoke up about it on the ‘Braxton Family Values’ but they would not show it. They would show all the other girls and their husbands, but when it came to Vince, they took it out of the show.”

If you watch “Braxton Family Values” you’d notice that what she’s saying is adding up. They’ve shown many arguments between the two but when it came to discussing the incident where Vince almost bit off a part of Tamar’s finger in 2016, the details were nixed from the show.

As for why she’s choosing to speak up, Evelyn explained that women are killed from domestic abuse all the time and she doesn’t want Tamar to be a statistic.

When asked if there’s a possibility of the two reuniting, Braxton said: “For the person who is abused sometimes they do change their mind. Their mind is so wrapped up in the fact that maybe it was my fault, or I can change them, or maybe I didn’t love him right or do the right thing; or maybe my family is too involved and it’s my family that’s separating us. They convince themselves of that because their minds are weak. If they were strong people they would get out of it the first time.”

It seems like Evelyn is speaking out from a genuine place of concern. Do you think she was wrong for speaking out?