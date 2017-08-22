Tamar Braxton’s Fans See Some Beyonce In Her Lips Photos – Vincent Herbert’s Wife Is Feeling Good

Tamar Braxton is tempting husband Vincent Herbert and has fans going crazy over her lips with her latest picture.

The “Braxton Family Values” star took to Instagram where she shared a stunning photo of herself.

In it, the mother of one is in a black dress and lets her long blonde hair flow on her back. It was hard not to notice Braxton’s perfect makeup.

And if for some reason, you have missed her beat face, the former co-host of “The Real” talk show used the caption to emphasize how amazing her luscious lips are.

The singer and television personality wrote: “He says put on more lip gloss baby… I will ALWAYS be his, and he will ALWAYS be mine. Trust he’s gone to love me till the end of time I feel it baby I do… when u asked me to??..2?…..MAN I swear I feel it, baby, I do!!! ….and can’t wait for tonight… so we make pt2….. in the meantime check out my lil sis @qtjazz video.”

Her millions of followers were instantly captivated by her lips.

One person went deep with their comment and said: “My daughter’s and I been binge watching “The Braxtons” and we are obsessing over your lips! Please tell us what glosses you wear cause your lips ALWAYS POPPING!!!”

A second fan stated: “Girl you are looking like Beyonce with those pretty lips.”

A third commenter shared: “I love the makeup finally can let the cat out the bag. We’ll see you next weekend Tamar!!! can’t wait! ”

Not that long ago, the stylish mother of one sat down with a well-known publication to share her beauty secrets.

Braxton said: “La Mer “The Lip Balm, saves my lips from getting chapped and cracked. That’s not hot!”

She went on to say: “Confidence is what makes a woman beautiful it doesn’t matter what you have on, or even if you look a hot mess if you feel great, you look great. You may not have the best look, but some intelligent convo will change the way people look at you.”

Braxton also confessed that she is obsessed with false eyelashes.

She revealed: “I love to get glammed up, and when I do, I am a turned up drag queen! I am a tranny! Lashes are just as important as your heels. My skin is very sensitive, so when I get glammed, afterward I rush to take it off. My skin will act a fool!”

What are your thoughts on Braxton’s makeup?