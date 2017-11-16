Tamar Braxton’s Estranged Husband Vincent Herbert Was Hired By Remy Ma To Take Her Career To the Next Level

If you were wondering why Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, is Remy Ma’s new manager instead of Papoose, well, here is the answer.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star came back in the limelight thanks to her epic “shETHER” record — which was a diss track that obliterated Nicki Minaj, her family, and all that she has accomplished.

The song led to a second musical life for Remy who dethroned Nicki by winning Best Female Artist at the BET Awards.

Wanting to take her career to the next level, Remy ditched her spouse and went for Herbert as her new manager.

Talking to The Jasmine Brand, Remy revealed why she fired Papoose and explained: “So the thing is this, with my husband by my side, I managed to get two Grammy nominations, Soul Train Award, BET Award, Gold singles, Multi-Platinum singles, and we did all of that with just us two independently, so now I’m like ‘I want my husband back’, and want to take it to the next level, not because he did a bad job, he did a great job, and he’s always gonna be there.”

She went on to praise Herbert as new manager by stating: “Vince is doing a great job….Pap looks over everybody’s shoulder.”

In the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Papoose went after Remy for being too career oriented and for dragging her feet with the IVF process.

Papoose, who wants children, said: “You are just taking on more and more responsibilities. You did not honor what you said you were going to do.”

Remy also spoke about her past beef with Lil Kim.

She shared: “Well, when I first came home in 2014, I met Kim at Fab’s birthday party, and we had had a fallen out years ago. I’m in my section, and she’s in her section, and it was so weird because she had sent somebody to come to my section to say she wanted to talk to me at the same time I sent someone to her section to say I wanted to talk to her.. from there, we always stayed in contact.”

Believe it or not, Wendy Williams had time to weigh in on Remy’s hiring of Herbert.

Williams revealed: “There’s nothing wrong with Vince managing Remy Ma. Her and Papoose are always together, so that is a safe situation if you want to say what’s safe and what’s not with your man going on the road with somebody.”

