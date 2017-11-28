Tamar Braxton’s Estranged Husband Vincent Herbert Reportedly Used Her — Diva Plans To Fight For Her Money In The Divorce

Do not expect the divorce process between Tamar Braxton and her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, to be a smooth one. Braxton announced her separation from the music mogul with a bang.

She claimed that Herbert cheated on her and they only stayed married to show the world that they are a powerful couple who was “winning” while all was crumbling around them.

#TheGreatXscapeTour ✨ @tamarbraxton #tamarbraxton A post shared by Fanpage For Tamar B. (@tamartians_only) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

The former TV host’s mother, Evelyn, told multiple media outlets that Herbert threatened her daughter’s life on several occasions.

Now, another layer of the story is being exposed in the media.

A source spoke to Hollywood Life and said the Braxton sisters are happy that the relationship is over.

Not only was Herbert abusive to the singer, but he was also using her in various ways.

A source told the website: “Tamar’s sisters all knew how bad it was, so did her close friends. There were a lot of fears for Tamar being in such an unhealthy situation. Her whole family is so relieved that she has finally pulled the plug and filed for divorce. Things with Tamar and Vince have not been right for a long time, but she did not want to admit it; she kept making excuses for him.”

The insider went on to say: “Tamar is ready to stand up for herself and fight. She does not want to give Vincent money; she is tired of him using her. And she has got no intention of sharing custody with him. Tamar feels very strongly that she should have full custody of their son and she is going to do whatever it takes to get it.”

Fans of Braxton are very supportive of her decision to leave her husband.

One of them said: “Why is SHE the one who needs to change? You don’t know her marriage. You are obviously one of those “religious” individuals that claim marriage is a sin and what not. I don’t think your comment was necessary or appropriate even if that was not your intent. Bottom line if a man hits you then he’s not a man or a good person. Once is enough. I am not saying that’s what happened but just trying to make a point. Respect his decision as a human being, a fan, and point blank because she decides to make. The same ones trying to give advice are the ones whose lives are the most screwed up or sinful. Throwing stones while residing in a glass house is the saying. ANYWAYS…..happy thanksgiving. I think you need it.”

Braxton seems to be eager to write the next chapter of her life.