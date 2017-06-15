Tamar Braxton Wants To Become The New Queen Of TV As She Puts Adrienne Bailon Feud Behind And Gets Ready To Release New Album

Is Tamar Braxton the new queen of TV? While Adrienne Bailon may not agree, that is the title Braxton has just bestowed upon herself in a new interview.

This week, Mrs. Braxton sat down for a chitchat with urban music bible Rap-Up to talk about her upcoming fifth studio album – the follow-up to her 2015 “Calling All Lovers.”

During the conversation, she also spoke about her plans to take over the television landscape after leaving “The Real” and being involved in public feuds with Loni Love and Bailon.

The “Must Be Good to You” singer split from “The Real” talk show in 2016 after three years of being a co-host alongside Tamera Mowry-Housley, Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Love.

Babe❤️ #myman🏆 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on May 3, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Some nasty words were tossed on social media by the “Braxton Family Values” star and her former friends after she had learned they betrayed her. Braxton explained that she has put all of that behind her and is focusing on becoming the queen of the little screen.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress has signed an exclusive television development deal with the Steve Harvey-owned East 112th Street Productions for her own talk show and television series. Braxton called the opportunity a blessing and went on to brag.

She said: “He is the king of TV and why not team up with the queen of TV?”

Rumors claimed Braxton might be back on TV before the end of the year and one thing is sure, Toya Wright will not be invited to her show. She went on to say her forthcoming album will be a classic.

#tamartianseason A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

She confessed: “It is almost like “Love and War” and “Calling All Lovers” got together and had a baby. I am really excited about it because I get to do things my way. I do not have to sell people on things I want to do.”

Braxton, who is all about her coins, bid adieu to Epic Records in April 2017 and signed a $1 million deal with One Music. Mrs. Braxton explained that she is happy to have her fans’ love and support as she jumps into this new venture.

She confessed: “It is all about my Tamartian friends that keep me going, to be honest. Being signed to a record label is great. However, at the end of the day, I do not want to talk people into my ideas, my artistry and the things I want to do. I am really connected with my fans; I feel like we are all on the same page. But it is really hard to always break that down to people that have 30 other acts on the table. I am 40 now and know exactly what I want to do.”

Do you think Braxton will become the queen of TV with her new talk show?