Tamar Braxton Stuns In Little Black Dress At Pre-BET Awards Dinner In First Appearance After Squashing Toya Wright And Reginae Carter Beef

A little black dress that is all Tamar Braxton needed to own the Pre-BET Awards Dinner.

Braxton showed off her impeccable sense of fashion just days after talking about her bitter feud with her former friend, Toya Wright, and her daughter, Reginae Carter.

Last night, many celebrities stepped out to take part in Debra Lee’s Pre-BET Awards Dinner in Los Angels, California.

The annual gathering was held ahead of the 2017 BET Awards and was attended by famous faces like Ava DuVernay and “Empire” star Bryshere “Yazz” Gray.

Saturday Night Live’s funny lady Leslie Jones, who is hosting the event this year, was also present.

Nicki Minaj’s nemesis, Remy Ma, who was nominated for two BET Awards this year, attended the event in a body-hugging Gucci dress.

The former co-host of “The Real” talk show dazzled in a mini LBD that featured sheer sleeves and flower motifs on the front.

The star of “Braxton Family Values” completed the look with a black lace choker and strappy shoes.

This is the “Money Can’t Buy You Love” singer’s first public appearance since she offered an olive branch to Wright and Carter in a radio interview.

The three ladies had been going at it on social media for what many of their fans called “childish reasons and insignificant things.”

Things took a dramatic turn after Braxton apologized to T.I. and Tiny and took a shot at Wright.

Lil Wayne’s former spouse came back swinging in a post that read: “Paperback Toya?? Really B—h??! What does your non-sincere apology and fake a– public outreach have to do with me?? You are THE fakest b—h I know. You wrote all of that pathetic, attention seeking bulls–t but you conveniently forgot to tell them why ur REALLY mad??”

The “Your Room” artist said she was hurt by Wright’s statement and added they should all move on. She went on to say she wants her former pals to win in life.

Braxton claimed: “Toya, if you are listening, baby, I have absolutely, positively, no reason to stop you from getting your shine on. I love you; I love Reginae, you know I love the whole clique,” she said. “I want everybody to win. I have absolutely no reason to hold anybody back. I am blessed beyond measure, and for me not to extend those blessings to my friends, which I do, I mean, that would be horrible for me. I am not even that kind of person.”

Advertisement

Fans are thrilled that the women have decided to make peace and work on their friendships.