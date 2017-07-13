FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Stuns Fans With New Bikini Photos – Vincent Herbert’s Wife Is Killing It

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/13/2017
Tamar Braxton BikiniCredit: Instagram

Tamar Braxton is being told to cover up and hide Vincent Herbert’s property after she shared a series of raunchy bikini pictures.

Braxton is often being praised for having a snatched body which is one the reasons why she loves to flaunt it.

The mother of one took to Instagram where she unveiled three amazing bikini pictures.

In two of the photos, the singer is wearing a deep indigo blue two-piece and matching shades.

The “Braxton Family Values” star is lounging on a beach chair and is teasing her followers by pulling the strings of her bottom off.

In the third snapshot, the former co-host of “The Real” reveals her assets in a khaki swimsuit.

It is hard not to be impressed by Braxton’s well-maintained physique.

Fans of the “Simple Things” diva complimented her for being a natural beauty.

grateful 💫

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

One person said: “Body snatched! Thank u miss Braxton for showing what a hottie with a natural body looks like. I mean no implants. Nothing at all wrong with implants!!!! But I feel media only shows one side of beauty. Again no shade at all toward women with implants (hell I may get some one day) but ur natural God given hotness is noted and needs to be appreciated. Yasss!”

Another commenter shared: “Work on that booty in the gym Mrs. Herbert Sister this is goal.”

However, a few people found the picture too risqué and called her out.

A concerned fan said: “You look good Ty Ty, Please cover Vince’s property.”

Not too long ago, the former “Dancing With The Stars” contestant sat down with People Magazine, and she said that she got in shape by adopting her spouse’s new eating habits.

Herbert, who suffered from multiple blot clots, has shed more than 100 pounds by consuming fruits, vegetable, lean mean, and by exercising.

👙☀️

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

Braxton confessed: “I am very happy only because he is much healthier and I want him around forever, but, you know, I like a little meat on my man’s bones.”

The TV personality added: “I had to be very supportive of him; he had a couple of surgeries — not like really cosmetic surgeries, but like medical surgeries to help him to lose weight because he had medical problems due to the weight. He had seven blood clots and what I do want to say about that is you have got to be really careful. You have got to get checked to make sure that your blood is not too thick.”

What are your thoughts on the pictures? Are they too raunchy?

1 Comment

Mrs Jay
07/15/2017 at 4:02 pm
Reply

You are beautiful Tamar! As long as your husband do not have a problem with you showing what God has given you. Continue to flaunt your pictures. Haters will hate because the devil don’t like it when you are Blessed like that. Your picture is nice, so keep on flaunting Mrs sister girl! I’m not a hater, I love encouraging married people!😃


