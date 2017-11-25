Tamar Braxton Sparks Booty Implant Rumors After Vincent Herbert Divorce

After she split from her estranged husband Vincent Herbert, it looks like Tamar Braxton is preparing herself to go back into the dating game. She sparks butt implant rumors as she recently was spotted sporting a ‘better’ behind, according to MediaTakeOut.

Feeling so blessed on this Thanksgiving 🙏🏾 I don't know WHERE this booty came from but I'll take that too! 😩😂😂😂But most of all to tour with Ladies who you truly love ❤️ #thegreatescapetour I'm so humbled by all the love #bluebirdofhappiness 💙 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:54am PST

The news outlet pointed out that her new butt looks much fuller than before. Tamar took to Instagram to share a brief clip of herself performing on tour.

The video gave everyone a look at her peachy derriere as she showed her back to the camera.

Tamar seemed to be proud of her new booty as she wrote in the caption, ‘Feeling so blessed on this Thanksgiving. I don’t know WHERE this booty came from, but I’ll take that too! But most of all to tour with Ladies who you truly love #thegreatescapetour I’m so humbled by all the love #bluebirdofhappiness.’

Her new butt looked indeed different from it used to look like.

MediaTakeOut attached an old picture of Tamar wearing a pair of leggings and a sleeveless, body-hugging black top.

In the photo, it could be seen that Tamar used to have a flat butt. It’s unclear, however, when the photo was taken.

Tamar previously broke her silence on her divorce from Vincent, whom she had been together for nearly nine years.

Me and big bro @snoopdogg acting up on #Martha&snoop THIS Wednesday night on @vh1 don’t MISS it💙 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Tamar posted a lengthy message on her Instagram account in which she alleged that the music producer had ‘several girlfriends’ and kicked her out of her house. ‘Some of us have been living a LIE!’

Tamar also added that ‘sometimes when things R shared, what’s NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends, or she’s never home, or he’s very general when he speaks, or ‘this doesn’t sound like him’ or he’s so busy lately!!.etc.etc..’

‘Is it ok that he checks up on u when his phone(s) R stuck to him like glue? Is it ok that his friends are HIS friends but my friends are ‘our’ friends? We can argue & u can tell me to get out of ‘your’house when I’m the house of cards? None of this is ok..& while I’m not pushing anyone out of the door..I’m just telling you what has pushed me out of mine! That LAST time was the LAST time,’ she concluded.