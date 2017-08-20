Tamar Braxton Shines In Little Black Dress As She Puts NeNe Leakes’ Shade Behind

Tamar Braxton is laughing and looks great after the brief NeNe Leakes incident.

If there is one celebrity who knows how to use social media to make her fans happy, it is Braxton.

She often promotes her songs and videos on the networking channels and shares stunning images of herself to have her supporters in awe.

The reality star also uses her pages for inspirational messages and to show off her impeccable fashion sense.

Braxton’s latest fashion post has her female fans saying they really wish summer would last a bit longer.

In the snapshot, the “Braxton Family Values” star is in a sleeveless little black dress which she paired with a long floral coat.

The mother of one completed the look with a pair of black gladiator sandals.

Standing in front of a restaurant, the former co-host of “The Real” is laughing and loving life while a group of people in the background looked a bit perplexed.

Shining 🌟 @wantmylook (thanks😘) …I know u do❤️ A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

She captioned the photo: “Shining @wantmylook (thanks) …I know u do.”

One fan complimented on her style by saying: “And baby you want it, you want it, you want it, you want it! You know you do!!!” One of my most favorite songs.”

Another person commented on her famous laugh: “Your laugh so energetic..those people behind you with that look can only wish to have that happiness you share. Be blessed sis!”

A third supporter also shared her thoughts on the shoes by writing: “Love love these sandals.My daughter’s and I been binge-watching The Braxtons and we are obsessing over your lips! Please tell us what glosses you wear cause your lips ALWAYS POPPING!!!”

A fourth one added: “Look at them people in the back.”

The last time Braxton was making headlines, it was because of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Leakes.

A fan told the “Glee” star she looked like Braxton and she hit back with: “Nothing about me looks like Tamar so cut the bulls*** out. U just wanna be saying something but u ain’t saying s*** dumb a**.”

The mother of one never mentioned Leakes by name but did send a subliminal message which read: “GOD… I ask that you PLEASE deliver me from OTHER people’s issues and insecurities that have jumped on me from me entertaining their own misery. I’m happy. I am great. I am chosen. I am yours. I’m blessed…. Remove the foolishness, the failed, and the wicked. Remove ALL things that are NOT mine!!”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the dress?