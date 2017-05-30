Tamar Braxton Shades Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Over Godmother Duty After Miss Diane Got In The Mix

And there, they go again, Tamar Braxton and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle are once more feuding because the former co-host of “The Real” talk show had some spare time on her hand.

The bitter back and forth between Braxton and Tiny is troublesome for many of their fans because precious baby Heiress and little Logan are stuck in middle and missing out on all the fun and quality time they could have had with their respective godmothers.

The fight started in a very simple manner, a few weeks ago, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant took to Instagram where she shared a brief video that featured one of Snapchat’s popular filters where she can be seen goofing around.

In the caption, she revealed her dream of having a baby girl. The “Braxton Family Values” star wrote on her Instagram page: “I wish I had a baby girl.”

The post had seemed innocent, until Tiny’s mom, Dianne Cottle-Pope, who is better known as Miss Diane, decided to get in the mix.

Pope decided to remind Braxton that she has a little girl who is longing for love and care – her goddaughter – Heiress, who is T.I. and Tiny’s one-year-old daughter.

Pope wrote: “Why don’t you claim your god daughter Heiress. Just because you don’t talk to her mom.”

Indeed Braxton and her husband, Vince Herbert, are Heiress’ godparents and not too long ago they were showering her with love.

A few months ago, the “Family Hustle” star shared a picture of her then-friend, Braxton, and her husband holding little Heiress on Instagram with a moving caption that read: “Today is #nationalpreemieday & my sunshine @heiressdharris is here with her God parents #Tamar&Vince she was born 34wk 6days 5lbs even thank God she was as normal as ever with no birth defects or problems other than eating every 3hrs as they wanted cause like all newborns she wanted to sleep. Now look at my chunky HeirBear now! Too Blessed to be stressed.”

Today is #nationalpreemieday & my sunshine @heiressdharris is here with her God parents #Tamar&Vince she was born 34wk 6days 5lbs even thank God she was as normal as ever with no birth defects or problems other than eating every 3hrs as they wanted cause like all newborns she wanted to sleep. Now look at my chunky HeirBear now! Too Blessed to be stressed🙏🏽👑💜😻 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Nov 17, 2016 at 6:28pm PST

The love is gone, these days, Tiny and Braxton are busy throwing shades at each other.

Which is why it is not that surprising that weeks later, Braxton returned to social media to go after Tiny’s mom.

Braxton said her son, Logan, is also missing Tiny who is his godmother and she is making zero effort to see him and added:

Like #TamarBraxton said, she has some time today 👀 #TinyHarris A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 28, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

A fan replied by: “It’s THREE much.I’ve gotta call my Where are the CHRISTIANS? Did we not just see an episode of tamer supposedly catching the holy ghost, well I guess that can be fake as the friendships.”

Advertisement

And to think all of this madness started because Braxton unfollowed Tiny on Instagram for supporting Monica Brown and Toya Wright as guest-hosts on “The Real.”